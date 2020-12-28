State Rep. Tod Ohnstad quarantines after positive COVID-19 test

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, who was sworn in to his fifth term in office Monday via Zoom as he quarantined at home, said he was diagnosed Saturday.
“While I have had only mild symptoms, I am adhering to all medical guidance and will continue to be appropriately quarantined,” he said.
Ohnstad said he was not feeling well Saturday and had a slight fever.
“Just to make sure, I felt I should go in and get tested, and about an hour or so later they told me I was indeed positive,” he said.
Ohnstad said his symptoms have remained mild and he has continued to work from home, including attending a two-hour virtual meeting on Monday.
“I’ve been really trying hard to be exceptionally safe because I recognize how serious this virus is,” he said. “But even being careful, it’s possible to get this, so I want to remind everyone that if I can get it, anyone can.”
Ohnstad said that in Wisconsin, one of every 11 people in the state have either had the virus or have it now. More than 5,000 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus.
Ohnstad said he is not sure when or where he came in contact with the virus, but said he knows community spread is continuing. He said he was impressed with the response of the Kenosha County Division of Health, which had a contact tracer call him within 24 hours of his diagnosis.
“They were right on it,” Ohnstad said.
“As I have said throughout the year, we must all take this virus seriously. Vaccines have been developed, but we must all remain vigilant until they are widely available and distributed. Wear a mask, distance appropriately, wash regularly, stay home if you can, and when in doubt, go and get tested.”
Congresswoman also tests positive
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, a Racine native, says she has also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.
The 69-year-old Milwaukee Democrat said in a statement she is “following guidance from my doctor and am isolating from others.”
“I am thankful to be feeling well,” the statement said.
Moore said she did not expect the virus to affect her work and encouraged the continued wearing of masks, washing of hands and practicing of social distancing.
The statement did not say when she learned she had contracted the virus or where she might have gotten it.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.