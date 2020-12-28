State Rep. Tod Ohnstad quarantining after positive COVID-19 test

State Rep. Tod Ohnstad is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, who was sworn in to his fifth term in office Monday via Zoom as he quarantined at home, said he was diagnosed Saturday.

“While I have had only mild symptoms, I am adhering to all medical guidance and will continue to be appropriately quarantined.” he said.

Ohnstad said he was not feeling well Saturday and had a slight fever. “Just to make sure, I felt I should go in and get tested and about an hour or so later they told me I was indeed positive,” he said.

He said his symptoms have remained mild and he has continued to work from home, including attending a two-hour virtual meeting on Monday.

“I’ve been really trying hard to be exceptionally safe because I recognize how serious this virus is,” he said. “But even being careful it’s possible to get this, so I want to remind everyone that if I can get it anyone can.”

Ohnstad said that in Wisconsin, one of every 11 people in the state have either had the virus or have it now. More than 5,000 Wisconsin residents have died of the virus.