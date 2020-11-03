State Rep. Tyler August looks to retain District 32 seat

State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore, took an early lead over Democratic opponent Katherine Gaulke at the polls Tuesday in his bid for re-election to the 32nd Assembly District.

As of 11 p.m., with a majority of polls reporting in-person voting results and absentee ballots beginning to be counted, August held a 7,357 vote lead, with 19,334 votes to Gaulke’s 11,977.

Not all polling locations had reported and absentee ballots had yet to be counted across the district, which includes municipalities in three counties. In Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes the Town of Wheatland; in Racine County it includes Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington; and in Walworth County it includes Lake Geneva, Lyons and Spring Prairie.

August, who has represented the district since 2010, said late Tuesday he is confident he would maintain the lead in what is a rematch of a campaign two years ago.

“I feel great about my race,” August said. “I think the voters have sent me a clear message to continue doing what I’ve been doing for them and I plan on doing exactly that. The voters I work for have rejected the extreme liberal views of my opponent for the second time in a row and I thank them for their trust in me. I am excited to get back to work for them.”