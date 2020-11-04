State Rep. Tyler August retains District 32 seat

State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, the Assembly’s speaker pro tempore, easily defeated Democratic opponent Katherine Gaulke at the polls Tuesday in his bid for re-election to the 32nd Assembly District.

With all 19 precincts of the district counted, August pulled in 20,158 votes, or 62 percent of the total. Gaulke’s 12,455 votes represented 38 percent.

Kenosha County, the 32nd District includes the Town of Wheatland; in Racine County it includes the Bohners Lake area of the Town of Burlington; and in Walworth County it includes Lake Geneva, Lyons and Spring Prairie.

August, who has represented the district since 2010, said late Tuesday he is confident he would maintain the lead in what is a rematch of a campaign two years ago.

“I feel great about my race,” August said. “I think the voters have sent me a clear message to continue doing what I’ve been doing for them and I plan on doing exactly that. The voters I work for have rejected the extreme liberal views of my opponent for the second time in a row and I thank them for their trust in me. I am excited to get back to work for them.”

August has long emphasized lowering the state’s tax burden and balancing budgets.