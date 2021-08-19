State seeks to admit video of Rittenhouse in separate incident threatening to shoot men with AR-15

The defense has yet to respond to the new motion.

In “other acts” motions, prosecutors ask the court to admit evidence that is not directly part of the crime alleged in a case, but which they argue shows a pattern of behavior or mindset relevant to the case. The state must show that the evidence is relevant, and not simply prejudicial to the defendant. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder will make the decision whether or not the evidence is relevant to the case and whether it can be presented to the jury.

Rittenhouse is charged with first degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, first degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting and severely injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of West Allis.

Rittenhouse and his supporters have maintained that he was acting in self defense.

In addition to the other acts motion, the state filed a motion to require the defense to turn over the names of those who have donated to his Rittenhouse’s legal defense or toward his $2 million bond, or who have purchased branded Rittenhouse merchandise through the Rittenhouse family’s website FreeKyleUSA.