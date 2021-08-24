 Skip to main content
State Sen. Bob Wirch to hold office hours/listening session on Saturday
State Sen. Bob Wirch to hold office hours/listening session on Saturday

State Senator Bob Wirch, D-Somers, planning to holding office hours to hear from the public on important state issues.

The session is scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., in Activity Room A.

