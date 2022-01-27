State senators weigh in on crime legislation; they agree — and — disagree on some proposed bills

Kenosha County's two principal state senators agree — and — disagree on some current proposed bills that could be signed into law or vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, whose 21st District includes a large part of the county outside the City of Kenosha, supports five bills focusing on law and order and public safety that recently cleared the legislature and are headed to the governor's desk to sign or veto. One of them would further criminalize rioting.
"People can still get together and have a protest, but not have a quote/unquote 'mostly peaceful protest' like how some tried to describe Kenosha," said Wanggaard, a retired police officer who lives in Racine and his district includes most of suburban and rural Racine and Kenosha counties.
While some states specifically outlaw “rioting,” Wisconsin doesn’t, Wanggaard said in a phone interview Wednesday. "We don’t have a statute definition of what rioting is."
According to Wanggaard, who authored the Senate version of the bill known as Senate Bill 296/Assembly Bill 279, if signed into law, the bill would make it illegal for someone to go to a protest with the intent to harm people or destroy property. He gave the example of someone arriving at a protest with a Molotov cocktail; even if they didn’t throw the crude explosive device, they could be arrested and charged under this bill.
According to the Wisconsin Legislative Council’s memo detailing the bill: “A person who attends a riot or who refuses an order to disperse a riot is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor” and would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 days in jail or prison under this bill.
The bill passed both the Assembly and Senate Tuesday, moving it on to Gov. Tony Evers desk to sign or veto.
Additionally, according to WLC’s assessment of the bill:
- “A person who incites or urges three or more persons to create or engage in a riot is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
- “A person who, while participating in a riot, blocks or obstructs the lawful use by any other person of any private or public thoroughfare, or blocks or obstructs any positions of access or exit to any private or public building or dwelling, is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.
- “A person who knowingly participates in a riot that results in substantial damage to the property of another or bodily injury to another person is guilty of a Class I felony. The bill requires a court to sentence a person who commits this offense to a mandatory term of confinement in a county jail or a state correctional institution of 45 days.”
Some groups fear this kind of anti-rioting law could have a cooling effect on legal protesting if approved.
The American Civil Liberties Union, the City of Milwaukee and government watchdog groups Common Cause in Wisconsin and Wisconsin Democracy Campaign have all registered opposition of the riot penalties bill.
State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, is also opposed to it. Wirch represents the 22nd District, which includes most of the cities of Kenosha and Racine, as well as portions of Somers and Mount Pleasant.
"I think it has a chilling effect on free speech," Wirch said during a phone call Wednesday. "I think there's very bad wording in there, a bad definition of rioting and might be chilling to free speech. It's a poorly worded bill."
Other bills sent to governor
Wanggaard also highlighted four other bills headed to Evers's desk.
- Senate Bill 117, which relates to boards of police and fire commissioners and protective services departments in populous cities.
- Senate Bill 352, which increases penalties for the illegal manufacturing, delivery, and distribution of fentanyl.
- Senate Bill 600, which decriminalizes fentanyl testing strips and allows people to test for the presence of fentanyl in legal and illegal drugs.
- Senate Bill 399, for the use of billboards to recruit employees for Department of Corrections.
'Common-sense bills'
"There is no more important government function than public safety," Wanggaard said in a media release. "We’re seeing crime increase across the state and drug overdoses are at record level. These common-sense bills increase penalties for rioting and fentanyl possession, while also providing tools to people to keep themselves safe and involved with law enforcement."
Wirch said he opposes Senate Bill 117 because is would "micromanage what goes on in Milwaukee" on the Police and Fire Commission.
Wirch said he agrees with Wanggaard on the two fentanyl bills and the use of billboards to recruit Department of Corrections employees.
"Fentanyl is a terrible, terrible drug that's killing a lot of people," Wirch said.
