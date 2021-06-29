State Supreme Court rules former Kenosha woman can practice law despite drug conviction

Admitted to law school

While she was on probation, she was admitted to the University of Wisconsin Law School. In her application to law school, she was asked to report any past criminal violations. She reported that she had been given a stay of prosecution on a marijuana charge and was given probation.

“She did not report the amount of marijuana that was discovered, the initial felony charges that she faced, any information about the $1,000 fine, her three days in jail, or her two years of probation. She did not mention the $30,000 civil forfeiture,” the court opinion states.

The university later learned about her criminal history during a background check for a law school mentoring program while she was still a student and determined she “seriously mischaracterized her 2015 criminal matter” but did not discipline her and she completed school, but was warned the matter “might adversely affect her admission to the bar.”

In Wisconsin, students who complete law school in the state have “diploma privilege” and do not have to pass the Bar exam to practice law in the state. But they do have to apply for admission to the bar and can be denied on character and fitness grounds.

