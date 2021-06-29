State Supreme Court rules former Kenosha woman can practice law despite drug conviction

A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a former Kenosha woman will be able to practice law despite being less than forthcoming about a past drug charge for attempting to smuggle more than 100 pounds of marijuana from Oregon to Wisconsin.
The court ruled 4-3 Tuesday to reverse a Board of Bar Examiners decision that Abby Padlock was unfit to practice law in Wisconsin, directing the board to certify Padlock’s admission to practice law in the state. "We again choose to exercise our prerogative and afford this applicant the benefit of the doubt," the court wrote.
The state bar had earlier ruled that Padlock did not have the “character and fitness” to practice law in the state because she did not fully disclose the circumstances of her arrest on drug smuggling charges on her law school application or when she applied for admission to the Wisconsin State Bar.
Padlock was an all-state volleyball player at Tremper High School who went on to play volleyball at college. When she was 24, Padlock and a friend were driving from Oregon to Wisconsin in October 2015 when they were stopped by a Minnesota police officer who found 76 individual packages of marijuana that, all together, weighed 114 pounds. During the subsequent investigation, police found $30,000 in cash in Padlock’s home, that cash seized in a civil forfeiture.
Padlock was originally charged with two felonies and faced up to 25 years in prison, but eventually entered a deferred prosecution agreement, was sentenced to three days in jail, fined $1,000 and placed on probation.
Admitted to law school
While she was on probation, she was admitted to the University of Wisconsin Law School. In her application to law school, she was asked to report any past criminal violations. She reported that she had been given a stay of prosecution on a marijuana charge and was given probation.
“She did not report the amount of marijuana that was discovered, the initial felony charges that she faced, any information about the $1,000 fine, her three days in jail, or her two years of probation. She did not mention the $30,000 civil forfeiture,” the court opinion states.
The university later learned about her criminal history during a background check for a law school mentoring program while she was still a student and determined she “seriously mischaracterized her 2015 criminal matter” but did not discipline her and she completed school, but was warned the matter “might adversely affect her admission to the bar.”
In Wisconsin, students who complete law school in the state have “diploma privilege” and do not have to pass the Bar exam to practice law in the state. But they do have to apply for admission to the bar and can be denied on character and fitness grounds.
In Padlock’s case, the Board of Bar Examiners preliminarily ruled that she was at risk of being denied. She formally contested that ruling and the board held an evidentiary hearing in September 2000.
At that hearing, two of Padlock’s professors testified in her support, saying she spoke openly and honestly at school about her experiences with her criminal case and that those experiences led her to volunteer for a legal assistance program for incarcerated people.
At the same hearing, Padlock admitted that before she had been arrested in 2015 she had been paid $10,000 for an earlier marijuana smuggling run.
She maintained that her oversight on her law school application was not intentional, that she did not intend to deceive anyone and that she “wrote what she thought was required of her.”
The board found that she was not credible and that there was a “notable lack of evidence that Ms. Padlock had engaged in any significant rehabilitative efforts to offset her misdeeds.”
Court critical of harsh actions
The Supreme Court majority found that was too harsh, noting that Padlock had volunteered to provide legal services to people who are incarcerated and to women seeking asylum, and that she had volunteered to provide legal assistance to veterans at the veterans’ hospital in Madison. She was involved in a non-profit that aided children in Kenya and started a business after graduating from law school.
Fresh out of law school, Abby Padlock opened Twisted Grounds on Madison's Far East Side.
The court found that the board was “brutally disparaging of her credibility, employing rhetoric that seems, at times, unnecessarily scathing.”
While the court stated that Padlock “would have done better to be exceedingly forthcoming on her law school and her bar applications” but found that denying her admission to the bar would be “too harsh a penalty.”
Affirming the ruling were justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Bradley, Rebecca Dallet and Jill Karofsky.
In a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Patience Roggensack and Brian Hagedorn, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler wrote that she was not persuaded that Padlock had the “requisite moral character and fitness” to practice law in the state.
“By repeatedly minimizing her criminal conduct surrounding the illegal transportation of drugs across state lines, Ms. Padlock manifested a deficiency in honesty and integrity, both of which are essential characteristics for admission to the bar in this state.”