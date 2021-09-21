State Supreme Court takes up Chrystul Kizer case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will review an appellate court decision that opened the door for Chrystul Kizer to use an affirmative defense while fighting a murder charge for the death of a man who prosecutors admit had been preying on Kizer and other underage girls.

Kizer is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the June 2018 death of Randall Volar III, a 34-year-old Kenosha man. Kizer was 17 at the time she was charged, accused of shooting Volar in the head, then setting his house on fire.

Prosecutors have argued that Kizer’s motive in killing Volar was theft. Her supporters, however, believe Kizer was defending herself from a trafficker, and her attorneys hope to use an affirmative defense included in state statute for victims of sex trafficking.

Whether her defense team will be allowed to pursue that line of defense is the subject of the Wisconsin Supreme Court review. The affirmative defense has never been used in a homicide case in the state.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk previously had ruled that Kizer could not use the affirmative defense in a homicide case.

