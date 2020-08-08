State updates data to include backlog of negative COVID-19 test results

“There was really no need to have that chart a number of weeks ago because we were keeping up relatively well,” Willems Van Dijk said. Amid the recent rise in cases and testing, “it was more important for our staff to do the contact tracing than spending time on this more data-cleaning effort,” she said.

Wisconsin reported 989 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with 12 more deaths, for a total of 990 deaths. Willems Van Dijk said the death toll likely will surpass 1,000 over the weekend.

State COVID-19 data impacted by testing backlogs at the local level

“Even though we all have COVID fatigue, we have quarantine fatigue, we have mask fatigue … we have to keep doing this,” she said.

Dane County’s daily case count has dropped since its mask mandate started July 13, she noted, and a similar statewide mask order began a week ago.

A slight increase in daily COVID-9 deaths statewide recently likely stems from the increase in cases last month, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a DHS medical director.