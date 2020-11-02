State's big city mayors: Safety at polls a top priority

“We’ve certainly taken every precaution to make sure this is a safe election in every way, whether it’s mitigating the pandemic or discussions about what may happen in terms of intimidation or even armed individuals appearing,” Mason said. “We’ve put plans in place to address each of those situations.”

All five mayors said they’re municipalities currently aren’t dealing with any specific threats to a safe election.

As for the timing of the when the final results may be available, each of the mayors asked for patience, as it’s very likely counting of the ballots will go into Wednesday morning.

With the record number of absentee ballots already cast leading to Tuesday, that’s just an expectation, they said.

“The most important thing is that every vote is counted,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is more important for the count to be accurate than for it to be fast. I think we all just need to keep that in mind, not just here in Wisconsin, but across the entire country.”

