State's big city mayors: Safety at polls a top priority

The mayors of the state’s five biggest cities, including Kenosha and Racine, are confident voters who head to the polls for Election Day on Tuesday will be safe from any outside threats.
And taking steps to ensure just that is a top priority.
That was just one of the messages all five mayors presented during an online Zoom press conference with statewide media Monday morning.
All five mayors: Kenosha’s John Antaramian, Racine’s Cory Mason, Milwaukee’s Tom Barrett, Green Bay’s Eric Genrich and Madison’s Satya Rhodes-Conway were on hand to address a number of election-related issues, including rumors of a possible militia presence.
“We are dealing with all security that needs to be done,” Antaramian said. “The city has been working with the (Kenosha County District Attorney’s) office and anyone else who needs to be involved to make sure that the polls are safe and secure.
“The poll workers themselves know what they’re supposed to be doing, how to de-escalate a situation prior to any police or anyone else needing to respond to it. However, there is going to be support there for all the poll workers to make sure people are safe. At this present time, I’m not concerned about that situation occurring. I think we are very prepared for it.”
Mason echoed those sentiments.
“We’ve certainly taken every precaution to make sure this is a safe election in every way, whether it’s mitigating the pandemic or discussions about what may happen in terms of intimidation or even armed individuals appearing,” Mason said. “We’ve put plans in place to address each of those situations.”
All five mayors said they’re municipalities currently aren’t dealing with any specific threats to a safe election.
As for the timing of the when the final results may be available, each of the mayors asked for patience, as it’s very likely counting of the ballots will go into Wednesday morning.
With the record number of absentee ballots already cast leading to Tuesday, that’s just an expectation, they said.
“The most important thing is that every vote is counted,” Rhodes-Conway said. “It is more important for the count to be accurate than for it to be fast. I think we all just need to keep that in mind, not just here in Wisconsin, but across the entire country.”
Madison wins challenge
As the election season began to heat up, the five mayors put together a friendly challenge to encourage as many voters to head to the polls early in an effort to ensure the safest scenario possible as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.
And judging by numbers released during the press conference, the voters have responded.
Entering Tuesday, Madison already had reached 62.8% (119,965 ballots cast) of its registered voters to lead the pack, followed by Green Bay at 54.3% (30,543), Kenosha at 54% (29,001), Racine at 51.6% (20,195) and Milwaukee at 50.9% (162,168).
The numbers for both Kenosha and Green Bay were as of Saturday.
“People came out in force and voted (early), and that’s so important, especially today because of COVID and the health issues that are out there,” Antaramian said. “Our numbers are skyrocketing on COVID all across the state, so it was very important that people came out and voted early.”
Mason said Racine has seen an increase of 12% in new voter registration, which includes not only young people, but also those in an older demographic who are first-time voters. In addition, almost 20% of the absentee ballots mailed out had not yet been returned.
“The real winner in this is voters, and really our democracy,” he said. “We’re going to be able to conduct a much safer election (Tuesday), having had more than half of all our voters (in) to vote early. That’s a testament to the voters, the clerks and all the poll workers.”
