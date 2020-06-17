State's unemployment backlog persists, Kenosha man has been waiting since April 4

“What the hell is going on over there?” asked Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “They’ve had three months to fix this problem. They’ve added hundreds of workers. The more people they add, the worse the situation is getting. It’s completely unacceptable.”

“People needed unemployment help months ago, not a month from now,” he said. “Initial claims are decreasing, the unemployment surge has ebbed. I know DWD was overwhelmed at the beginning of this pandemic. That was understandable. But it’s been three months. It should be getting better, but it’s worse than ever.”

The four to five-week backlog comes despite the fact that DWD has hired 200 more unemployment call center employees, with an additional 300 employees processing and adjudicating UI claims by the end of June.

At the Senate Labor Committee hearing at end of May, DWD gave the impression it was fully aware of the scope of the unemployment problem, and that it had a plan to alleviate the backlog and help people in need.

Three weeks later, the same problems at DWD still exist, and the situation for unemployed workers is even more bleak.