State's unemployment backlog persists, Kenosha man has been waiting since April 4

Jeremiah Kanous thought he had gotten a dream job in the call center with CNH (Case), an internationally known company, but his hopes were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic that caused massive layoffs.
Now, after applying for unemployment on April 4, he still is waiting to hear from someone from the state about his benefits.
“I’ve dialed and redialed unemployment about 100 times. Sometimes, I’m put on hold for at least an hour. Each time, I’m told that a judicator would call me,” Kanous said.
Kanous said he’s behind in rent, he’s returned a car he purchased, he can’t afford his child support payments and has made arrangements on his cell phone, electric and cable bills. Though he is trying to be patient, his biggest fear is he soon will get an eviction notice.
Kanous is one of a growing number of Wisconsin residents who have lost jobs because of the pandemic and are still waiting for unemployment benefits.
Department of Workforce Development officials told the Legislature Tuesday that constituent contacts for unemployment will not be responded to for “approximately four to five weeks in most cases.”
In addition, according to data provided by DWD, more than 1 in 4 (approximately 860,000) unemployment claims have gone unpaid.
“What the hell is going on over there?” asked Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine. “They’ve had three months to fix this problem. They’ve added hundreds of workers. The more people they add, the worse the situation is getting. It’s completely unacceptable.”
“People needed unemployment help months ago, not a month from now,” he said. “Initial claims are decreasing, the unemployment surge has ebbed. I know DWD was overwhelmed at the beginning of this pandemic. That was understandable. But it’s been three months. It should be getting better, but it’s worse than ever.”
The four to five-week backlog comes despite the fact that DWD has hired 200 more unemployment call center employees, with an additional 300 employees processing and adjudicating UI claims by the end of June.
At the Senate Labor Committee hearing at end of May, DWD gave the impression it was fully aware of the scope of the unemployment problem, and that it had a plan to alleviate the backlog and help people in need.
Three weeks later, the same problems at DWD still exist, and the situation for unemployed workers is even more bleak.
“My office has tried to help hundreds of people receive the unemployment benefits they earned. I know other legislators have helped thousands more. The roadblock is at DWD,” said Wanggaard, whose district includes Racine and part of Kenosha County.
“This goes way beyond an old computer program. This is pathetic management and leadership. I wouldn’t tolerate it among my staff, and I don’t think anyone else would either,” he said. “Someone in the administration needs to take ownership of this and get this corrected yesterday. Gov. Evers needs to get this fixed.”
Meanwhile Kanous and others wait. A Wisconsin Unemployment support group on Facebook has more than 3,500 members.
