Statewide election is back on; US Supreme Court blocks extending absentee voting

Wisconsin's election is on after the state Supreme Court voted 4-2 to strike down Gov. Evers' order to delay it until June.
A little over an hour later, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a second blow to the Democratic governor by tightening limits on which absentee ballots can be counted. Under that 5-4 order, voters will have to mail back their absentee ballots by Tuesday, go to the polls that day or give up their opportunity to vote.
“Extending the date by which ballots may be cast by voters — not just received by the municipal clerks but cast by voters — for an additional six days after the scheduled election day fundamentally alters the nature of the election,” Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority, saying the lower district court erred by providing such relief.
Ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday may be accepted up to April 13, wrote Kavanaugh.
In a Monday call with reporters, Evers described the order as his last attempt to halt in-person voting Tuesday.
“This is it," Evers said. “This will be the last avenue that we’re taking … there’s not a Plan B, there’s not a Plan C. We’re moving ahead with this. We believe the Supreme Court will support us in this.”
Republican leaders in the Senate and Assembly immediately rebuked Evers' order.
“The governor’s executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach," Fizgerald and Vos said in the joint statement. “The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can’t move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn’t either."
Evers said his order to delay the election was based on advice from the Department of Health Services. He added that, while health officials in some states have altered election rules due to the pandemic, he felt it was important that he take the charge in Wisconsin.
More than 1.2 million absentee ballots had been requested in the state by Monday, shattering previous records for any election. So far, more than 720,000 ballots have been returned.
