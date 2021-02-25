Stay safe but stay busy: Area events include maple surgaring, outdoor scavenger hunt

As we head into March very soon, we’re watching all the snow melting and looking ahead to greener days.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Maple sugaring season
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, is hosting its 2021 Maple Sugarin’ program.
This program provides “a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup,” according to organizers. “The sugar maple tree and history of maple sugaring is an important part of Wisconsin’s heritage.”
Participants “experience the art and traditions of maple sugaring” through hands-on activities during three Saturday sessions: at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 6 and at 10 a.m. March 13.
Participants can purchase tickets online at https://hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time. The cost is $10 per person; free for children age 3 and younger. Registration is required. Note: This is a two-hour outdoor program; participants should come dressed for the weather. Also required: masks and social distancing.
Pringle scavenger hunt
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28.
The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. Participants are asked to find eight animals, whose photos have been placed on the park’s trails, “and figure out which animals should be migrating, hibernating or tolerating (staying active) during the winter.” There are brief descriptions of each animal’s winter behavior (and the answers) on Pringle’s website.
One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a coupon for $20 toward a Pringle program, rental or special event. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.
UW-Parkside programs
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The live stream interviews are:
7 p.m. March 1: Parkside Range. Alejandro Alumbreros shares insight into his experiences stepping in as director of UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, Parkside Range.
7 p.m. March 8: James Kinchen. Learn how Choral Director Kinchen and his choirs found a way to sing together safely during the fall semester, with plans to continue making music all the way through spring.
7 p.m. March 29: Russ Johnson. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson shares new music and discusses how much has changed in music since this time last year.
The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.
There are multiple events associated with this exhibition, all online and open to the public.
3:30 p.m. March 4: Daniel McCullough — Artist talk
4 p.m. April 7: Alyssa Krause — Artist talk
11 a.m. April 20: Sproles, Krause and McCullough in a panel discussion on career building
For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Opening Friday is the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “Best of enemies. Worst of friends. A major commotion picture.” Other recent releases include the Denzel Washington cop thriller “The Little Things.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling into spring
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com).
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Greg Schwem. He offers a “comedic take on the 21st century workplace and work/life balance.” He is also an author, nationally syndicated humor columnist, award-winning greeting card writer and creator of funnydadinc, voted one of the top “dad humor sites” of 2016. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 26-27). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.