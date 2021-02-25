Stay safe but stay busy: Area events include maple surgaring, outdoor scavenger hunt

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28.

The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. Participants are asked to find eight animals, whose photos have been placed on the park’s trails, “and figure out which animals should be migrating, hibernating or tolerating (staying active) during the winter.” There are brief descriptions of each animal’s winter behavior (and the answers) on Pringle’s website.

One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a coupon for $20 toward a Pringle program, rental or special event. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.

