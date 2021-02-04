Stay safe but stay busy: Area events include scavenger hunt, UW-Parkside online events

It’s a new month, with new plans for staying busy.

We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):

Pringle scavenger hunt

The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28.

The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. Participants are asked to find eight animals, whose photos have been placed on the park’s trails, “and figure out which animals should be migrating, hibernating or tolerating (staying active) during the winter.” There are brief descriptions of each animal’s winter behavior (and the answers) on Pringle’s website.