Stay safe but stay busy: Area events include scavenger hunt, UW-Parkside online events

It’s a new month, with new plans for staying busy.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Pringle scavenger hunt
The Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), is hosting a “Winter Animals Scavenger Hunt” event through Feb. 28.
The building is still closed, but instructions and scavenger hunt sheets are available at the building’s front door. Participants are asked to find eight animals, whose photos have been placed on the park’s trails, “and figure out which animals should be migrating, hibernating or tolerating (staying active) during the winter.” There are brief descriptions of each animal’s winter behavior (and the answers) on Pringle’s website.
One participant who posts a photo of their adventure will be randomly selected at the end of February to win a coupon for $20 toward a Pringle program, rental or special event. To participate, post a photo of yourself (or your family member, friend or pet) doing the scavenger hunt to Facebook or Instagram and tag Pringle Nature Center by Feb. 28. You may also email your photo to naturalist@pringlenc.org. This event is free and self-guided; no registration required. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/winteranimals.
Pringle also hosted an online only Groundhog Day Celebration on Tuesday; it will stay up on the Pringle website through Feb. 8. The program includes “a special Groundhog Day storytime with Miss Tracy, groundhog craft and an appearance by Pringle’s own ‘Bristol Bob’ groundhog.” Participants will also be able to walk the groundhog trail in Bristol Woods County Park to learn unusual facts about these hibernators. The cost is $5 for the general public; $3.75 for Friends of Pringle. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.
UW-Parkside programs
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The live stream interviews are:
7 p.m. Feb. 8: Jack Purves and Kevin Gray. Theatre Arts student Purves and audio engineer Gray will reflect on their work live streaming dozens of events for the College of Arts and Humanities and UW-Parkside.
7 p.m. Feb. 15: Laura Rexroth. Rexroth, director of bands, discusses highlights of UW-Parkside bands, the music program and performances through audio and video clips.
7 p.m. Feb. 22: Alvaro Garcia. UW-Parkside’s symphony director and associate dean, Garcia looks back at a year of creativity and innovation in music at UW-Parkside.
7 p.m. March 1: Parkside Range. Alejandro Alumbreros shares insight into his experiences stepping in as director of UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, Parkside Range.
7 p.m. March 8: James Kinchen. Learn how Choral Director Kinchen and his choirs found a way to sing together safely during the fall semester, with plans to continue making music all the way through spring.
7 p.m. March 29: Russ Johnson. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson shares new music and discusses how much has changed in music since this time last year.
The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.
There are multiple events associated with this exhibition, all online and open to the public.
4 p.m. Feb. 24: LaNia Sproles — Artist talk
3:30 p.m. March 4: Daniel McCullough — Artist talk
4 p.m. April 7: Alyssa Krause — Artist talk
11 a.m. April 20: Sproles, Krause and McCullough in a panel discussion on career building
For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Recent releases include the Denzel Washington cop thriller “The Little Things,” Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as longtime spouses dealing with dementia in “Supernova,” Liam Neeson’s thriller “The Marksman” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling in 2021
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com).
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedians Manny Acosta and Kate Brindle. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Feb. 5-6). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
Art show in Racine
There are just a few more days to catch the January 2021 Fine Arts Invitational Show at Racine’s Spectrum Gallery, located in the historic Dekoven Center on Lake Michigan. The exhibit is open through Sunday (Feb. 7). Drawings, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and mixed media are on display, with many works for sale. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. For more information, call 262-634-4345 or log on at www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org. The nonprofit gallery is located in Dekoven Center’s East Building, 2050 S. Wisconsin Ave.