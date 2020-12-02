Stay safe but stay busy: Events include movies, theater, kringle tour, Breakfast with Santa

As we head into the holiday season, we’re looking forward to decorating trees, wrapping gifts and putting up colorful decorations.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!)
Now get out there — or, in the case of several events, stay safely at home and log in for a live stream:
Movie theater events
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is hosting some special showings this holiday season.
The Broadway musical “Kinky Boots,” winner of the Tony Award for “Best Musical” and featuring 16 original songs by pop music icon Cyndi Lauper, is playing at Cinemark 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 6), plus 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11. This filmed performance was captured live from the London stage.
Based on the 2005 British film of the same name — and inspired by true events — the musical tells the story of Charlie Price. Having inherited a shoe factory from his father, Charlie forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled “kinky boots” and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all. Tickets are $14.
Tinseltown is also showing “Elvis: That’s The Way It Is: Special Edition,” the 50th anniversary release of the film. “Elvis” captures Elvis Presley’s July 31, 1970, triumphant return to the concert stage from which he had been absent for almost a decade. This feature-length documentary and concert film features performances including “Love Me Tender” and “Suspicious Minds.”
In addition to movie screenings, customers can choose from more than 25 classic holiday films to view when they book a Private Watch Party. A Cinemark Private Watch Party allows guests to rent an entire auditorium for up to 20 people for $99. Tickets and movie choices are available at cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.
Note: Face masks are mandatory at Tinseltown for all customers and may only be removed for eating and drinking. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Classic holiday films to be shown at Cinemark through Jan. 7 include “Elf,” “It’s A Wonderful Life,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.” Tickets for holiday Comeback Classics are $5 for adults and $3 for children and senior citizens.
Online theater at UW-Parkside
The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “A Number” by Caryl Churchill, directed by Tyler Coffey.
Where: A Parkside Studio production, live streamed from Studio A
When: 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 4)
About the show: In a strikingly familiar future, a regretful father attempts to fix the mistakes he made in raising his son by starting over with a clone — or rather, a number of clones. But is it really possible to atone for the sins of the past? Powerful, unpredictable and devastating, “A Number” sees the shocking story unfold as the men reconnect over several encounters, delving into what really happened and allowing the audience to explore for themselves: Who do you trust and who is to blame?
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream.
Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Dance show at Carthage
What: The dance show “Flying & Falling,” directed by Stacy Pottinger
Where: Live streaming show for the general public (open in-person for Carthage faculty, staff and students)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Dec. 4-5) and 3 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 6)
Cost: Free
About the show: The annual fall dance production provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage Mainstage. These dance works include those created for them by guest artists and traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life.
The show will also include a behind-the-scenes discussion about the process as the dancers and choreographers watch and discuss their pieces. There is no registration, and the show will launch in real time. To watch “Flying & Falling” from home, head to www.carthage.edu/multimedia.
Watching Carthage shows: All theater productions are open to Carthage students, faculty and staff only this semester. The general public can “attend” by watching live streams of the performances online. Note: All events are subject to change. To stay up-to-date, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and find events at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.
Breakfast with Santa
The new Apis Restaurant in Downtown Kenosha is hosting a Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 12
The meal includes house-made bacon, pancakes, eggs, herbed maple potatoes, fruit, juice, coffee and a mimosa (for adults).
Breakfast with Santa takes place on the Mezzanine Floor, with tables spaced out for social distancing. Note: Due to COVID-19 guidelines, any party looking to book a table for more than six people should contact The Apis at reservations@attheapis.com.
After breakfast, guests will be escorted into the Apis Hotel lobby to spend time with Santa. When visiting Santa, all guests will be required to wear a mask and stand 6 feet from the man in the big red suit. However, each family will have a few private moments with Santa to make sure every child’s wish is heard. For more information, log on at party.attheapis.com or email Special Events Coordinator Alex Bielski, at alex@greaseandhoney.com.
Kris Kringle Tour
Racine’s third annual Kris Kringle Tour is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12.
This is a free event celebrates Racine’s legacy as “the kringle capital of the world” with samples of kringles offered at more than 20 Downtown Racine locations.
“The Kris Kringle Tour is the perfect way to spend a day with family and friends, all while supporting our small businesses,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the nonprofit Downtown Racine Corporation.
Kris Kringle maps are available at racinedowntown.com, on the Downtown Racine Facebook page (@racinedowntown) and can be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St., starting Friday.
Downtown Racine visitors can also vote in the Holiday Window Decorating Competition. Voting will take place in-store or on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. The contest ends on Dec. 20.
Note: Metered parking will be free all day on Dec. 12 for the kringle tour. Parking times will be enforced to ensure the turnover of spaces. Excludes all ramps with gates and Lakefront Lot.
