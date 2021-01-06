Stay safe, but stay busy! From outdoor exploring to indoor fun

The syrup, Hawthorn Hollow staffers said, “is not just for your pancakes. You can make maple candies, add it on top of ice cream, use it as a replacement in baking, or add a capful to your whiskey drink. You can even make maple sugar.” The nonprofit organization is selling syrup in light, medium and dark versions for $12 a bottle. To order syrup, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org to reserve a bottle and schedule a pickup time.

The local nature center is “a place for everyone during these trying times,” staffers said. “It is important to have a place to escape. A place to walk by yourself with your thoughts. A place to enjoy with your family. A place to call home. Since 1970, Hawthorn Hollow has been this place and is free and open to the public.”

Explore Bong’s StoryWalk

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, features a StoryWalk, which Bong officials call “an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.”

StoryWalks have been installed in all 50 U.S. states and 13 countries around the walk. The concept was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed with the help of Rachel Senechal of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.