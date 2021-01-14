Stay safe but stay busy: Snowshoeing, popcorn specials and an art show

It’s a new year, with new plans for staying busy.

We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):

Exploring Bristol Woods

Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to come out and explore the park.

Pringle is hosting a “Leave No Child Inside: Snow Day!” event Jan. 15-18. Visitors are welcome to “come out to Bristol Woods for family fun. Learn about winter animal tracks, help us locate a certain famous snowman’s missing items on a scavenger hunt and more.” These self-guided activities are free and will be posted at the front door of Pringle Nature Center throughout the weekend. For more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/events.