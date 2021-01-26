Stay safe but stay busy: Snowshoeing, sledding in our winter wonderland

Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve, when trail conditions are suitable and staff members are available. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A maximum of 10 snowshoers are permitted per timeslot, and participants are asked to wear a face mask when checking in or when near other park visitors. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental timeslot; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoes are $5 per person (free for Friends of Pringle members). To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.