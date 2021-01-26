Stay safe but stay busy: Snowshoeing, sledding in our winter wonderland

Mother Nature knows we've been forced to give up many activities — indoor concerts, live theater — so she delivered a fresh batch of white, fluffy snow for our outdoor recreation.
Now get out and enjoy it!
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Sledding hills
In the City of Kenosha, popular sledding hills include Washington Park, 1821 Washington Road, which features a wide, gently sloping hill. There are several spots suitable for sliding in this hilly park. (Be careful crossing the streets; this is a busy area.)
Another sledding hill is located off of 30th Avenue at 21st Street, just north of St. Peter Catholic Church. The parking area is at the top of the sledding hill, which offers a wide slope allowing sledders to gain enough speed for a good ride. (Be cautious in the parking lot, however; it’s a tight squeeze and isn’t always plowed.) The sledding hill is located on the west side of 30th Avenue. You’ll see a (small) sign at the end of the long drive saying “Sledding Hill Open Until 10 p.m.”
Another city park with sledding is Lincoln Park, 7010 22nd Ave. This is a very gentle slope — perfect for young sledders.
A steep hill offering a thrilling ride — plus a pretty view of the Carthage College campus — can be found in Alford Park, 2901 Alford Drive.
The “Mount Olympus” of sledding hills in Kenosha County is in Petrifying Springs Park, 4909 Seventh St. in Somers. Sledders have options here: The "big hill," featuring a long, fast ride to the bottom, plus smaller side hills for people who don’t want to tackle the main hill (or the long walk to the top of it).
In Pleasant Prairie, Ingram Park, 5724 93rd St., features one steep, narrow hill.
Farther west in Kenosha County, the hill next to Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th St. (Highway 50) in Highway 50, is a big, wide hill popular for sledding.
And if you want a hard-packed, banked sledding “chute” that offers a fast ride, head to Fox River Park, located at the intersection of highways F and W in Silver Lake.
Note: The parks that offer sledding usually also feature cross-country skiing trails.
Exploring Bristol Woods
Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to come out and explore the park.
Also at Pringle, snowshoes are available to reserve, when trail conditions are suitable and staff members are available. Timeslots are 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A maximum of 10 snowshoers are permitted per timeslot, and participants are asked to wear a face mask when checking in or when near other park visitors. Reservations must be made by 4 p.m. the day before the rental timeslot; no walk-ins are available. Snowshoes are $5 per person (free for Friends of Pringle members). To reserve snowshoes or get more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/rentals. Also, follow Pringle on Instagram or Facebook for weekly timeslot announcements.
Exploring Hawthorn Hollow
The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, welcomes visitors to its nature trails.
Hawthorn is also home to the Charles and Kathryn Heide Schoolyard Observatory, featuring a telescope in an automated dome, as well as two mounts for smaller telescopes outside the dome.
A variety of events are planned at the observatory, and advance tickets are available. Events include naked-eye tours of the night sky, opportunities to look through the telescope and wine events on Wednesdays.
Upcoming programs include:
Through the Lens (Jan. 21 and 26) — The public is invited to look through the 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies and other sky objects. Between individual views in the observatory dome, a guided sky tour will take place outside under the stars. Social distancing and a face mask are required. The telescope eyepiece and ladder handles will be sanitized before and after each use.
Small Eyes Under the Skies (Jan. 22) — An observatory program aimed at children.
Beneath the Cosmos (Jan. 25) — Staff will guide visitors through the night sky using a laser pointer to highlight stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other points of interest. Social distancing and face masks are required. Provided zero-gravity chairs will be sanitized before and after each use. To register for observatory events, email observatory@hawthornhollow.org or call 262-552-8196.
Also, at Hawthorn Hollow “we tap, produce and bottle our own syrup. It’s 100% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.”
The syrup, Hawthorn Hollow staffers said, “is not just for your pancakes. You can make maple candies, add it on top of ice cream, use it as a replacement in baking, or add a capful to your whiskey drink. You can even make maple sugar.” The nonprofit organization is selling syrup in light, medium and dark versions for $12 a bottle. To order syrup, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org to reserve a bottle and schedule a pickup time.
Exploring Bong’s StoryWalk
Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, features a new, winter-themed StoryWalk, with laminated pages from the children’s book “In the Snow: Who’s Been Here?” by Lindsay Barrett George attached to posts along the nature trail. People hiking the trail search for the next page in the story.
Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, experiments and action songs are also included. Note: People can bring a phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted; copies are not provided.
The 0.7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time) and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.
Rolling in 2021
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com).
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring headliner Anthony Bonazzo. Comedy shows are 8 p.m. Jan. 22 and 23. Bonazzo is a stand-up comedian living in Chicago. A New Jersey native, and one of eight kids, he began his pursuit of comedy doing imitations of family members at the dinner table. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
Art show in Racine
Racine’s Spectrum Gallery, located in the historic Dekoven Center on Lake Michigan, is hosting its January 2021 Fine Arts Invitational Show, open through Feb. 7.
A variety of works are on display, including drawings, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and mixed media, with many works being for sale. Participating artists include Susan Bock, Fred Dacquisto, Mark Giese, Bill Girdzius, Carol Hansen, Greg Helding Anne Henkes, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Mark Janiuk, Jim Kairis, Alex Mandli, Craig Matheus, Billie Morrow, Jill Nielsen, Carole Pardowsky, Pam Rugen, Lewis Schultz, Phil Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Brenda Stroud, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. For more information, call 262-634-4345 or log on at www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org. The nonproift gallery is located in Dekoven Center’s East Building, 2050 S. Wisconsin Ave.