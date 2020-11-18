Stay safe but stay busy: Theater, apples, observatory programs

Participants relax in a zero-gravity chair while program leaders “guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance.” Note: These events are weather-dependent and will be canceled by email 24 hours before the scheduled start time in the event of a cloud cover forecast greater than 30%. Participants should dress appropriately for being still in nighttime outdoor weather. To purchase tickets, call 262-552-8196.

Other observatory programs are:

“The Moon, Jupiter and Saturn,” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 20). “Come out to the Schoolyard Observatory and observe the moon in the evening sky, as it will guide you to Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system’s two biggest gas giant planets.”

“Wine Wednesdays Under the Stars,”6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. “Relax in a zero-gravity chair with your own wine or beverage (which you bring) while we guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest, while explaining their relationships and significance.”