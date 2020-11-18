Stay safe but stay busy: Theater, apples, observatory programs

As we head into the holiday season, we’re looking forward to turkey, stuffing and putting up colorful decorations.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!)
Now get out there — or, in the case of several events, stay safely at home and log in for a live stream:
Online theater at UW-Parkside
The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “Stupid F##king Bird” by Aaron Posner, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson
Where: Live streamed from the Black Box Theatre
When: Friday-Sunday (Nov. 20-22). Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
About the show: An aspiring young director rampages against the art created by his mother’s generation. A nubile young actress wrestles with an aging Hollywood star for the affections of a renowned novelist. And everyone discovers just how disappointing love, art and growing up can be. In this irreverent, contemporary and comical remix of Chekhov’s “The Seagull,” Posner stages a timeless battle between young and old, past and present, in search of the true meaning of it all. Original songs composed by James Sugg draw the inner thoughts of Chekhov’s characters explicitly to the surface. “Bird” will tickle, tantalize and incite you to consider how art, love and revolution fuel your own pursuit of happiness.
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm and scroll down through the fall semester shows. Each show has a “request ticket” square at the bottom of the show description. Clicking on that box brings you to a page where you can receive “virtual tickets” to the show’s live stream. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.
Dance show at Carthage
What: “Flying & Falling,” directed by Stacy Pottinger
Where: Live streaming show for the general public (open in-person for Carthage faculty, staff and students)
When: 7:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday (Nov. 22-23)
About the show: The annual fall dance production provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage Mainstage. These dance works include those created for them by guest artists and traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life.
Watching Carthage shows: All theater productions are open to Carthage students, faculty and staff only this semester. The general public can “attend” by watching live streams of the performances online. (Except for “Puffs,” which will not be streamed.) Note: All events are subject to change. To stay up-to-date, contact the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and find events at www.carthage.edu/fine-arts.
Apple picking
It’s still apple-picking season at Apple Holler in Yorksville (off of I-94 at Highway KR). Apple picking is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Varieties being picked now include Rosalee, Cameo, Golden Delicious, Gold Rush, Ida Red, Rosalee and Rome apples.
Visitors are asked to stay a minimum of 6 feet (preferably more) away from other visitors and staff at all times. Also, all visitors must wear a face mask. Visitors will also find several outdoor handwashing stations available for use. The venue’s indoor restaurant’s main dining room, bakery, gift shop, and farm park remain closed at this time, but the orchard market and Cider & Bakery Barn are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For details about pricing and apple picking procedures, go to www.appleholler.com. As we move into winter, Apple Holler will offer sleigh rides through the orchard. Call 262-884-7100 to make a reservation.
Back to nature
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road in Somers is featuring a new outdoor exhibit. A new trail meandering through the woods features a children’s book. This is part of Hawthorn’s StoryWalk program. The trail is free, as is admission to Hawthorn Hollow. Donations are accepted.
Also, Hawthorn is hosting events at its observatory. “Beneath the Cosmos” is 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays (Nov. 23 and 30).
Participants relax in a zero-gravity chair while program leaders “guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest while explaining their relationships and significance.” Note: These events are weather-dependent and will be canceled by email 24 hours before the scheduled start time in the event of a cloud cover forecast greater than 30%. Participants should dress appropriately for being still in nighttime outdoor weather. To purchase tickets, call 262-552-8196.
Other observatory programs are:
“The Moon, Jupiter and Saturn,” 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Nov. 20). “Come out to the Schoolyard Observatory and observe the moon in the evening sky, as it will guide you to Jupiter and Saturn, the solar system’s two biggest gas giant planets.”
“Wine Wednesdays Under the Stars,”6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. “Relax in a zero-gravity chair with your own wine or beverage (which you bring) while we guide you through the night sky, using our laser pointer to show you stars, planets, constellations, galaxies and other objects of interest, while explaining their relationships and significance.”
“Small Eyes Under the Skies,” 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27. “Bring your family and come take turns looking through our 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies and other sky objects. Learn about these objects, their distances, sizes, and orbits as we take you on a two-hour tour of the night sky (though we will remain firmly on the ground).” Space is limited to 10 total individuals so reserve your tickets early.
“Through the Lens,” 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24. “Take turns looking through our 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies and other sky objects. Between individual views in the observatory dome, receive a guided sky tour standing outside under the stars to appreciate the broader picture of what you see through the telescope.”
Kindred Kitties fundraiserKindred Kitties, a Kenosha-based nonprofit, no-kill cat rescue, is hosting an online holiday auction.
Bidding continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 22). Items up for bidding include gift cards, sports and music memorabilia, gift baskets, artwork, trips, liquor baskets, and items for pets and home and garden.
To find a link to the auction, go to the group’s website, www.kindredkitties.org or text “Holiday 2020” to 501-322-8660 for a link to make a bid.
