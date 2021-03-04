Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into March, we’re watching the snow melt into puddles and are looking ahead to greener days.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Hawthorn Hollow events
Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues hosting events as we move into spring. And visitors are always welcome to enjoy Hawthorn’s nature trails.
Though the March 6 and March 13 Maple Sugarin’ programs are sold out, you can take home a bottle (or two) of Hawthorn Hollow’s syrup. “We tap, produce and bottle our own syrup,” officials said. “It’s 100% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.” The nonprofit organization is selling syrup in light, medium and dark versions for $12 a bottle. To order syrup, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org to reserve a bottle and schedule a pickup time.
Hawthorn is hosting events at its observatory. Programs this month are: “Astronomy of Native America” on March 4, “Orion the Hunter” on March 5 and “Small Eyes Under the Skies,” also on March 5.
During the “small eyes” programs, families “take turns looking through our 16-inch telescope at binary stars, dim planets, distant galaxies and other sky objects.” Note: These events are weather-dependent. Participants should dress appropriately for being still in nighttime outdoor weather. To purchase tickets, call 262-552-8196.
The local nature center is “a place for everyone during these trying times,” staffers said. “It is important to have a place to escape. A place to walk by yourself with your thoughts. A place to enjoy with your family. A place to call home. Since 1970, Hawthorn Hollow has been this place and is free and open to the public.” For more information, go to hawthornhollow.org.
UW-Parkside music and art
While in-person events are on hold, UW-Parkside’s music and theater faculty members are hosting live streaming theater and music events. Also, virtual art exhibitions are available online.
On “Melodious Mondays,” the music department hosts a series of live stream interviews and music. The live stream interviews are:
7 p.m. March 8: James Kinchen. Learn how Choral Director Kinchen and his choirs found a way to sing together safely during the fall semester, with plans to continue making music all the way through spring.
7 p.m. March 29: Russ Johnson. Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member Johnson shares new music and discusses how much has changed in music since this time last year.
The UW-Parkside Fine Arts Gallery is hosting “Beginnings: Three Early Career Wisconsin Artists,” on display online through April 22. This exhibition features new works by Alyssa Krause, Daniel McCullogh and LaNia Sproles.
There are multiple events associated with this exhibition, all online and open to the public.
3:30 p.m. March 4: Daniel McCullough — Artist talk
4 p.m. April 7: Alyssa Krause — Artist talk
11 a.m. April 20: Sproles, Krause and McCullough in a panel discussion on career building
For more information on events at The Rita, visit uwp.edu/rita.
Movie time
Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. Opening Friday is the sci-fi thriller “Chaos Walking,” starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Mads Mikkelsen and Daisy Ridley. (Rated PG-13). The plot is described as “a young man must protect a mysterious woman in a dystopian world where all the females have disappeared.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling into spring
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com), which is open 4 to 9 p.m. Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays in March.
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring Chicago comedian Rocky LaPorte. Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday (March 5-6). Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.