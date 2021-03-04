Stay safe but stay busy with these area events

As we head into March, we’re watching the snow melt into puddles and are looking ahead to greener days.

We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):

Hawthorn Hollow events

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, continues hosting events as we move into spring. And visitors are always welcome to enjoy Hawthorn’s nature trails.

Though the March 6 and March 13 Maple Sugarin’ programs are sold out, you can take home a bottle (or two) of Hawthorn Hollow’s syrup. “We tap, produce and bottle our own syrup,” officials said. “It’s 100% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.” The nonprofit organization is selling syrup in light, medium and dark versions for $12 a bottle. To order syrup, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org to reserve a bottle and schedule a pickup time.