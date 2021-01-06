Stay safe but stay busy!

It’s a new year, with all the hopes and dreams that brings.
We’re still dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, however, meaning you need to practice social distancing whenever possible and keep your mask handy while you are out and about. (Wear it ABOVE your nose, please!):
Explore Bristol Woods
Though the Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. (located inside Bristol Woods County Park), remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 precautions, the public is invited to come out and explore the park, including the the Red Trail. Pringle provides a self-guided interpretive trail highlighting points of interest along the Red Trail. Simply scan the QR codes on the trail with your smartphone, or download the printable interpretive trail guide at Pringle’s website.
Note: Leashed dogs are welcome in the park, and doggy bags are provided at stations near the parking lot. For more ideas on what to do in the park, go to www.pringlenc.org/free.
Explore Hawthorn Hollow
The Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, welcomes visitors to its nature trails.
Also, at Hawthorn Hollow “we tap, produce and bottle our own syrup. It’s 10% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.”
The syrup, Hawthorn Hollow staffers said, “is not just for your pancakes. You can make maple candies, add it on top of ice cream, use it as a replacement in baking, or add a capful to your whiskey drink. You can even make maple sugar.” The nonprofit organization is selling syrup in light, medium and dark versions for $12 a bottle. To order syrup, call 262-552-8196 or email Lsmith@hawthornhollow.org to reserve a bottle and schedule a pickup time.
The local nature center is “a place for everyone during these trying times,” staffers said. “It is important to have a place to escape. A place to walk by yourself with your thoughts. A place to enjoy with your family. A place to call home. Since 1970, Hawthorn Hollow has been this place and is free and open to the public.”
Explore Bong’s StoryWalk
Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, features a StoryWalk, which Bong officials call “an innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.”
StoryWalks have been installed in all 50 U.S. states and 13 countries around the walk. The concept was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vt., and developed with the help of Rachel Senechal of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
Laminated pages from the children’s book “I am a Leaf” by Jean Marzollo are attached to posts that were installed along the nature trail. People hiking the trail search for the next page in the story.
Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas, experiments and action songs are also included to help visitors explore nature and learn more about leaves.
Note: People can bring a phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted; copies are not provided.
Future seasonal books and activities are planned at Bong.
The book is aimed primarily at kindergarten through second-grade students, but the whole family can enjoy the hike, officials said. The .7-mile trail begins behind the Visitor Center (which is closed at this time) and is limestone-surfaced with some grade to it. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. The 2021 annual Wisconsin park stickers are now on sale. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.
Movie time
While a lot of movie theaters are closed across the country, Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open.
New releases include “News of the World,” a Western (remember those?) starring Tom Hanks; the thriller “Promising Young Woman,” starring Carey Mulligan; and, the biggest release this year, “Wonder Woman 1984.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.
Rolling in 2021
Local bowling centers are open and welcoming the public with different options at Guttormsen Recreation Center, 5411 Green Bay Road (262-658-8191); Surfside Bowl, 1015 Sheridan Road (262-552-8303); and Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St. (262-654-0411).
Other options for indoor winter fun include Monkey Joe’s, 4237 Green Bay Road (262-764-3866) and Action Territory, 12345 75th St. (www.actionterritory.com).
Share some laughs
The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring headliner Larry Reeb. Comedy shows are 8 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9.
Known as “Uncle Lar” on stage, Reeb “is the wise-cracking black sheep, politically incorrect relative everyone knows. Like any concerned relative, Uncle Lar wants to help. So in his own twisted way he does. He gives you tips on everything from marriage to lotteries to children. Always topping them off with, ‘That’s a tip from your Uncle Lar.’” Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
Art classes in Racine
Racine’s Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., offers virtual and in-person art classes this winter.
The museum is known for offering what officials call “one of the largest studio arts programs of any museum in the state of Wisconsin.”
Students of all ages and skill levels learn side-by-side with instructors who are working artists. Over the last decade, more than 45,000 people have attended an art class at the museum.
The museum will continue to offer adult and children’s art classes and workshops throughout the winter — some classes begin as early as Jan. 11.
All in-person classes have reduced class sizes to promote safe social distancing. Also, face masks are required to be worn by all students, staff and visitors while inside the museum.
Several virtual classes will be offered via the video conference app Zoom, with options for both children and adults. For example, students can craft crêpe paper into a bouquet of decorative paper poppies; meld copper, brass, and sterling silver into a variety of chains; or explore the fundamentals of aqueous materials through a virtual watercolor studio. For a complete list of classes and workshops and links to class registration, log on at the museum’s website, ramart.org. The Wustum and the downtown Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., are operating with limited hours, open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Symphony concert
Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Frank Almond Performs Vaughan Williams,” an hourlong, socially distanced classical concert at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the Harris Theater of the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.
Seats are limited for the concert, which will also be live streamed for viewing from home.
The orchestra will open with “Brook Green Suite” by Gustav Holst. Violinist Almond will perform “The Lark Ascending” by Ralph Vaughan Williams. The concert will conclude with Franz Schubert’s Fifth Symphony. Reservations are required through the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center website. Seats will be pre-assigned for physical distancing from other families, and face masks will be required. The Wilson Center also is offering paid virtual access to the concert. In-person tickets are free (with a suggested donation). Virtual admission is $15. For more information, visit festivalcitysymphony.org or call 262-853-6085.