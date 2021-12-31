Staying home for New Year's Eve? Welcome to my world

There are not many positives to come out of a global pandemic that continues to rage into its third year, but COVID-19 — and its effect on large gatherings — has made me a lot more fashionable.

At least when it comes to New Year’s Eve.

Usually, Dec. 31 is billed as the most glittery night of the year, featuring crowded parties in hotel ballrooms and outdoor public spaces like New York City’s Times Square.

People (read: me) without plans felt like they were missing out by staying home.

Because coronavirus cases continue to rise, however, a lot of the usual public gatherings have been canceled or toned down.

Ryan Seacrest will still broadcast from Times Square tonight, but the viewing areas that normally hold about 58,000 people will instead be limited to about 15,000 to allow for more social distancing. Also, everyone in attendance must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

When it comes to a “staycation” New Year’s Eve, my lifelong training as someone who’s not invited to a lot of parties comes in handy.

Here’s a blueprint for an at-home, COVID-friendly celebration that is anything but fancy (but can still be fun):

Pick a lucky resolution

It can be a major drag to make the same lame New Year’s resolutions each year (lose weight, get organized, clean out the garage, stop destroying your brain cells by watching “The Bachelor”), so here’s a fun alternative: Have everyone you’re with on New Year’s Eve — your household members, visiting relatives and folks checking in over Zoom — write down a new year’s resolution on a slip of paper.

Fold them and place them all in a bowl (again, one bowl in your home and more if you’re “visiting” other homes via Zoom). Then take turns randomly selecting a resolution. Whatever paper you get, that’s your resolution.

My strategy: Write down “eat more cookies.” That way, you have at least a fighting chance of getting something fun to do in 2022. Isn’t that better than promising to give up sugar for 12 months? This strategy works especially well if you’re home alone and want to add more pizza to your diet. Just write it down, post it on the fridge and promise to stick with it.

Clean it out

Want a fresh start to the new year, at least in your kitchen? Here are two ideas:

Empty the Fridge Dinner: Pull out everything in your refrigerator and make it a New Year’s Eve buffet. It will be easier to start that 2022 diet if you eat up all the really fattening stuff now. And what’s more festive than a dinner of cheesecake, leftover lasagna and slightly-past-its-use-by-date spinach dip?

Meltdown to 2022: Amaze your family — and use up that last half-carton of peppermint ice cream — by closing out the year with an Incredible Melted Ice-Cream Bundt Cake. I found this recipe in my “Cake Mix Doctor” cookbook by Anne Byrn.

The recipe calls for a white cake mix, to which you add three eggs and two cups of melted ice cream. That’s it! Mix it with a hand mixer and bake at 350 degrees for 38-42 minutes. You can use any flavor of ice cream, from Mint Chocolate Chip to Moose Tracks. Just don’t let anyone have a slice until they guess the secret ingredient.

Pass Go and collect $200

New Year’s Eve at home is a great time to clear off the kitchen table and pull out the board games. Classics include Monopoly, Sorry! and Clue, and new ones come out every Christmas season, too.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve played a game and some pieces are missing, no worries. As kids, we regularly borrowed game pieces and bank money from different games as needed. Just be sure to pick a trustworthy banker.

Couch surfing

If you’re staying home and flipping through the TV channels tonight, you’ll find plenty of New Year’s Eve specials:

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022” (7, 9 and 10:30 p.m., ABC): Broadcasts from Times Square, with several performers slated to appear.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (7 and 10:30 p.m. on CBS): Jason Aldean and other performers take the stage.

“New Year’s Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” (7 p.m., CNN): Cooper and Cohen also celebrate in Times Square.

“2021: It’s Toast!” (7 p.m., NBC): “Today” hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager headline this end-of-the-year special, with several guests slated to join them.

“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” (9:30 p.m., NBC): The singer is joined by co-host Pete Davidson, so pretty much anything can happen. Within broadcast network standards, of course.

Play ball! If you’re not into made-for-TV parties but are a fan of college football, you’re in luck today. ESPN is airing the Cotton Bowl (2:30 p.m.), with Cincinnati taking on powerhouse Alabama, followed by the Orange Bowl (6:30 p.m.) featuring Georgia battling Michigan. The winners will play for the National Championship on Jan. 10. All of the games are a great excuse to fill up on nachos and put off that healthy eating plan.

The various streaming services also have enough product to keep you glued to that couch right on through to spring. If you do opt for TV binging, try to get up and walk around every few hours. It’s not healthy to sit too long without moving.

Your at-home New Year’s Eve movies

If you’re looking for a movie or two and want a New Year’s Eve connection, start with “Holiday Inn.” The 1942 musical stars Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire and features songs for every holiday — including New Year’s Eve.

The holiday also plays a pivotal role in the 1989 rom-com “When Harry Met Sally.” On New Year’s Eve, Harry (Billy Crystal) finally realizes he loves his longtime buddy, Sally (Meg Ryan), and rushes to tell her.

For a different take on the holiday, check out the 1972 disaster flick “The Poseidon Adventure.” Gene Hackman leads a rag-tag band of survivors (Ernest Borgnine! Shelley Winters! Red Buttons!) through the capsized ship after a tidal wave hits on New Year’s Eve. We know there’s a “Poseidon” remake, but we recommend the original. Both films are available on DVD.

The best part about a New Year’s Eve at home? You don’t have to put on your “outside pants” to party with Ryan Seacrest, and there’s hardly ever a line for the restroom.

Here’s to good days ahead in 2022.

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271. And have a VERY happy and safe New Year’s Eve!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.