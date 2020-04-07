Steady turnout and frustrated voters at Kenosha polling places

Jeanne Skendziel, wearing a mask, walked out of her polling place at Kenosha’s Northside Library with praise for the poll workers.
“It was very fast, very efficient,” she said.
But the praise ended there.
“I’m furious about what happened yesterday,” Skendziel said about Gov. Tony Evers’ order to postpone Tuesday’s election and the legal intervention by Republican legislators leading to the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocking Evers’ order and forcing the election to go forward.
“I’m still mad today,” Skendziel said, saying she was afraid to go to the polling place because of the spread of the virus.
But she said she felt she had to vote.
“It was all because they wanted Kelly in," she said. "So I wasn’t going to let them stop me.”
Polling places consolidated
In the city of Kenosha, which has a population of about 100,000, the number of polling places were consolidated from 20 to 10 both because the absentee ballot requests were so high and because it was difficult to find poll workers — poll staff is typically dominated by retirees — due to health concerns.
To try to keep both voters and poll workers safe, the city Parks Department built portable plexiglass screens to create a barrier between workers and voters. There were portable handwashing stations outside each location. And the city clerk’s office delivered enough pens to each location to try to make sure voters did not have to share.
In the most recent similar primary election, City Clerk-Treasurer Debra Salas said, Kenosha had about 4,000 requests for absentee ballots and about 28,900 people voted at the polls. This time, her office issued 15,934 absentee ballots. How the virus will affect in-person turnout Tuesday was unclear, she said, with no voter numbers yet reported Tuesday morning.
Salas said 33 members of the Wisconsin National Guard helped fill out vacancies in the staff, and a number of new workers stepped up to help.
“It was a little bumpy at the start because we have a lot of new people,” Salas said of the vote Tuesday following Monday’s roller coaster of events. “Luckily, we were able to staff each location with an experienced chief inspector, and they got their feet under them quickly.”
Frustration over legal battle
Many voters expressed frustration with the legal battle over the vote, some saying they came out despite being afraid of contracting the virus, others saying they thought the whole COVID-19 issue was overblown.
A 78-year-old woman who did not want to give her name was standing outside the Northside Library, leaning on walker as she waited in line. “They should not have had this today,” she said.
But the woman said that, while she had requested an absentee ballot, it had not yet arrived, and she wanted to make sure she voted.
Victor Misurelli stood in front of the woman in line.
“You notice I’m not wearing a mask,” he said. “I’ve lived through 11 end of the worlds, and I’ll live through this. I think (the virus) is real, but it’s been blown out of proportion … more people died from the flu every year.”
At the polling place at the Kenosha Unified School District Educational Support Center, there was no line and few voters at the polls at about 10 a.m. Poll workers said turnout had been somewhat steady.
Francis and JoAnn Styles were among the voters. Both wearing masks, the couple said they had hoped the election would be postponed, and considered staying home for safety concerns, but decided to vote.
They said they felt strongly that they wanted to cast a vote for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic presidential primary.
“We’re concerned about health care, and we wanted to vote for Bernie,” Francis said.
As Joe Lang left the same polling place, he said he had hoped that the absentee voting deadline would have been extended, saying he was upset about the legal actions taken by Republicans.
“I’m just glad I’m not in Milwaukee, it’s just a joke,” he said. In Milwaukee — which has had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases and deaths — a lack of poll workers caused the city to consolidate into just five polling places for a population of nearly 600,000.
Another voter leaving the ESC just after Lang said he was pleased Evers’ order to delay the vote was blocked.
“I’m just glad we didn’t lose our right to vote,” said the elderly man, who along with his wife, did not want to give his name.
