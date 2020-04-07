Steady turnout and frustrated voters at Kenosha polling places

In the most recent similar primary election, City Clerk-Treasurer Debra Salas said, Kenosha had about 4,000 requests for absentee ballots and about 28,900 people voted at the polls. This time, her office issued 15,934 absentee ballots. How the virus will affect in-person turnout Tuesday was unclear, she said, with no voter numbers yet reported Tuesday morning.

Salas said 33 members of the Wisconsin National Guard helped fill out vacancies in the staff, and a number of new workers stepped up to help.

“It was a little bumpy at the start because we have a lot of new people,” Salas said of the vote Tuesday following Monday’s roller coaster of events. “Luckily, we were able to staff each location with an experienced chief inspector, and they got their feet under them quickly.”

Frustration over legal battle

Many voters expressed frustration with the legal battle over the vote, some saying they came out despite being afraid of contracting the virus, others saying they thought the whole COVID-19 issue was overblown.

A 78-year-old woman who did not want to give her name was standing outside the Northside Library, leaning on walker as she waited in line. “They should not have had this today,” she said.