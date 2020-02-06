Steil, Baldwin push effort to aid Great Lakes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Earlier this year, Steil toured the shoreline damage from recent storms and flooding, which affected Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

Steil, a co-sponsor of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Act of 2019 and the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Act of 2019, said he has spoken to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence about the erosion damage and the need to protect Lake Michigan.

“Lakeside properties and infrastructure are in danger of being lost, and the Asian carp has the potential to devastate the $7 billion fishing industry of the Great Lakes," Steil wrote in his letter to Trump.

"From Kenosha to Racine counties, the Great Lakes are an integral part of our communities’ economic and environmental well-being. The GLRI has been a vital program that helps states restore and promote healthy ecosystems, while supporting local job creation and tourism.”

Baldwin said the bipartisan measure "is critical for the health of our region, our communities, and our clean water resources. It helps us clean up polluted sites, restore water quality and combat invasive species."