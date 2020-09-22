Steil calls on AG Barr to investigate Kenosha riots

“The violence and destruction in Kenosha was heartbreaking to witness," Steil said. "As we saw in the days that followed, many of the criminal agitators came from outside our community of Kenosha. Thanks to our federal and local law enforcement agents, the U.S. Marshals and Kenosha Police Department successfully stopped out-of-state protestors whose van was filled with fireworks, helmets, and gas masks. Criminals must be held accountable and we must look into their source of funding. I will continue working with federal, state, and local partners to prevent riots and destruction from occurring in Kenosha and other cities across the nation."