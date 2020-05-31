Steil introduces bill that would double penalties for fraudsters selling phony COVID cures

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON — Millions of accounts of coronavirus-related scams are being reported across the country.

Some of them are text messages purveying a vaccine for the coronavirus, even though no vaccine has been made yet nor will one be ready for months. Others are social media posts and messages, selling non-existent masks and other hard to find equipment; those who fall for the purchase will often give up personal information or credit card numbers for items that don’t actually exists, while the scammers electronically flee with their victims’ money.

A new bill, introduced last week by Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., would double the penalties for people who conduct those scams.

“I’ve heard time and again from people in Wisconsin about the number of times they’re being contacted by scammers. The statistics show that’s true. And on occasion, they (the scammers) are being successful,” Steil said in a videoconference Wednesday.