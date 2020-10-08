Steil, Polack land endorsements

The two candidates who will face off next month for a seat in the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives landed more endorsements this week.

Republican incumbent Bryan Steil, who is seeking his second term, received four more police endorsements, while Democratic challenger Roger Polack is being endorsed by Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Biden’s endorsement was announced in a press release Thursday morning.

“I am proud to endorse Roger Polack for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st District,” Biden said. “Roger’s record of service to our country, including deploying to Afghanistan, makes him the best choice to represent the people of southeastern Wisconsin.”

Polack, a native of Racine, thanked the former vice president for the support.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Vice President Biden,” Polack said in the release. “I look forward to working with him to ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable health care, that we have a strong economic recovery from the harm this virus has caused and (bringing) back family-supported jobs to this district.”

Police back Steil