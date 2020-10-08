Steil, Polack land endorsements

The two candidates who will face off next month for a seat in the 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives landed more endorsements this week.
Republican incumbent Bryan Steil, who is seeking his second term, received four more police endorsements, while Democratic challenger Roger Polack is being endorsed by Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Biden’s endorsement was announced in a press release Thursday morning.
“I am proud to endorse Roger Polack for Congress in Wisconsin’s 1st District,” Biden said. “Roger’s record of service to our country, including deploying to Afghanistan, makes him the best choice to represent the people of southeastern Wisconsin.”
Polack, a native of Racine, thanked the former vice president for the support.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Vice President Biden,” Polack said in the release. “I look forward to working with him to ensure that every American has access to quality, affordable health care, that we have a strong economic recovery from the harm this virus has caused and (bringing) back family-supported jobs to this district.”
Police back Steil
Steil, who previously received 10 police-related endorsements, landed four more, according to a release issued Wednesday by his office.
The Kenosha Professional Police Association; Milwaukee Police Association; Sean Marschke, past president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, and Eric Cera, of Hales Corners, made their endorsements official.
“I am honored to receive the support of local law enforcement,” Steil said in a press release. “Every day, and in extraordinary circumstances, these men and women answer the call, do their jobs and protect our community.
“I back the badge, and I’m proud our men and women in blue back me. I look forward to working with our law enforcement to strengthen our communities and work towards a more perfect union.”
Pete Deates, president of the Kenosha Professional Police Association, credited Steil for his quick response to the recent civil unrest in the city.
“When Kenosha needed help, Bryan was there for us,” Deates said. “He personally called the President and got us the federal assistance our community needed to restore peace.
“Bryan stays in touch with local law enforcement on a regular basis, and he is doing his part to make Wisconsin a safer place. This is an easy decision.”
