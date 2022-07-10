Steil to address fentanyl concerns on Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition podcast July 20

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, will be the guest on the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition’s podcast, “Avoiding the Addiction Affliction,” on Wednesday, July 20.

The podcast can be seen at https://saveliveskenosha.org/podcast/.

During the previously recorded conversation, Steil emphasized the need to pass permanent federal legislation that makes fentanyl and all of the various fentanyl analogs sold on the street permanent Schedule 1 drugs. Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined by the U..S Drug Enforcement Administration as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

Steil spoke about the dozens of people from Kenosha and Racine counties who have died in the past year of fentanyl overdose, many of whom had no idea the drugs they were taking contained fentanyl. He also spoke about controlling the flow of these illegal drugs coming across the country’s borders.

“What is needed,” Steil said, “is an ‘all of the above approach’ that combines education and prevention to stem the demand for street drugs with law enforcement efforts to get the drugs off the streets and treatment options for those affected by their use of the drugs.”

It one of a series of podcasts that has focused on the ongoing opioid epidemic in Wisconsin and the United States. Other guests speaking about the opioid crisis have included a law enforcement officer, a young man who was formerly homeless and is now in recovery, a man who lost his younger brother to an overdose, and two mothers whose sons died in their college dorms after ingesting drugs that contained fentanyl.

For more information, contact the coalition via email at kcsac@saveliveskenosha.org.