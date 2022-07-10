 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KENOSHA COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE COALITION

Steil to address fentanyl concerns on Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition podcast July 20

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wisconsin, will be the guest on the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition’s podcast, “Avoiding the Addiction Affliction,” on Wednesday, July 20.

The podcast can be seen at https://saveliveskenosha.org/podcast/.

During the previously recorded conversation, Steil emphasized the need to pass permanent federal legislation that makes fentanyl and all of the various fentanyl analogs sold on the street permanent Schedule 1 drugs. Schedule I drugs, substances, or chemicals are defined by the U..S Drug Enforcement Administration as “drugs with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”

Steil spoke about the dozens of people from Kenosha and Racine counties who have died in the past year of fentanyl overdose, many of whom had no idea the drugs they were taking contained fentanyl. He also spoke about controlling the flow of these illegal drugs coming across the country’s borders.

“What is needed,” Steil said, “is an ‘all of the above approach’ that combines education and prevention to stem the demand for street drugs with law enforcement efforts to get the drugs off the streets and treatment options for those affected by their use of the drugs.”

As reported by Wisconsin Health News, fueled by a continued surge in fentanyl use, opioid-related deaths set another record in Wisconsin last year, Paul Krupski, director of opioid initiatives for the Department of Health Services said Tuesday, previewing data the department plans to release this fall. Nearly three-fourths of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, according to Krupski. “It’s clearly the driver of what we are seeing,” he said at a panel hosted by Wisconsin Health News. Krupski’s announcement mirrors national trends. A record-breaking 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, a nearly 15 percent increase from the prior year, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the reported deaths, two-thirds involved fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, up 23 percent from 2020. “Fentanyl is so cheap, and it’s so easily accessible and readily available,” said Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, chair of the Assembly Committee on Substance Abuse and Prevention. James, who spearheaded a new law decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips, called for strengthening Good Samaritan laws. “Stop having our citizens that are using become criminals because they have to become criminals before they get the services offered to them,” he said. “There’s a problem there. We need to really look at that.” With the first payment of a more than $400 million opioid settlement set to hit the state by this fall, counties, which are receiving 70 percent of the funds, have an eye toward education. “Part of what will happen at the local level is we will partner with our educational facilities to try to increase awareness and education so that we don’t have the problem and play catch up when someone needs Narcan, or when we are arranging a funeral,” Wisconsin Counties Association CEO Mark O’Connell said. “We got to do it earlier.” Dr. Ritu Bhatnagar, president of the Wisconsin Society of Addiction Medicine, said more needs to be done to address the systemic issues that are leading to a growing number of Wisconsinites abusing substances. She called for policies aimed at the social determinants of health to make recoveries more sustainable. “The education part is important,” she said. “But when the children go home, they are going back sometimes to very dysfunctional areas.”

Watch the full program: https://wiseye.org/2022/06/14/wisconsin-health-news-tackling-the-opioid-crisis/

It one of a series of podcasts that has focused on the ongoing opioid epidemic in Wisconsin and the United States. Other guests speaking about the opioid crisis have included a law enforcement officer, a young man who was formerly homeless and is now in recovery, a man who lost his younger brother to an overdose, and two mothers whose sons died in their college dorms after ingesting drugs that contained fentanyl.

For more information, contact the coalition via email at kcsac@saveliveskenosha.org.

‘I know I need to stop using, but my brain just won’t let me': Stories of addiction and loss

Fueled by trauma, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and given deadly effect by the dangerous opioid fentanyl, the rate of fatal opioid overdoses in Wisconsin has never been as high as it is today. Here are stories of six of those who died. 

The City of Burlington's July 4 fireworks have been "postponed to a later date," the city said Monday afternoon, due to safety concerns related to expected storms.

