Steil to host Children's Mental Health Forum

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has scheduled a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Steil and local, state and federal panelists is intended to bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children.

Last year, Steil held a Children’s Mental Health Forum at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, but COVID-19concerns preclude that from happening this year.

Panelists scheduled to join Steil on Thursday include:

Dr. Anita Everett: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA), director of the Center for Mental Health Services

Amy Herbst, vice president of mental health at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Kevin Baldwin, a concerned parent from Pleasant Prairie

Greg Winkler, deputy director of the Rock County Human Services Department

Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin state public defender

Sonja Robinson, student services coordinator for the School District of Janesville

And a representative from the Mercyhealth hospital system