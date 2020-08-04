You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steil to host Children's Mental Health Forum
View Comments

Steil to host Children's Mental Health Forum

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has scheduled a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum for 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Steil and local, state and federal panelists is intended to bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children.

Last year, Steil held a Children’s Mental Health Forum at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, but COVID-19concerns preclude that from happening this year.

Panelists scheduled to join Steil on Thursday include:

Dr. Anita Everett: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA), director of the Center for Mental Health Services

Amy Herbst, vice president of mental health at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Kevin Baldwin, a concerned parent from Pleasant Prairie

Greg Winkler, deputy director of the Rock County Human Services Department

Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin state public defender

Sonja Robinson, student services coordinator for the School District of Janesville

And a representative from the Mercyhealth hospital system

This is a free event and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEufu6trzgqHdDVB4cZ4u9-fS9kn_4S-kgQ. After RSVPing, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event on Aug. 6. Please note that the event will be limited to the first 75 registrants.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions following Steil’s discussion with the panelists.

Bryan Steil

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., gestures during a meeting with The Journal Times Editorial Board on Friday in Racine. Topics discussed included prescription drug prices, political action committees and trade deals.

 LEE ENTERPRISES PHOTO BY ADAM ROGAN
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+30
April #throwback photos
Local News

April #throwback photos

  • Updated

Here is a collection of history/#throwback photos that have run in the Kenosha News print edition throughout the month of April 2019. All imag…

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Milwaukee Police Chief Morales on Keeping His Job

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics