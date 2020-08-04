Steil to host Children's Mental Health Forum

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has scheduled a virtual Children’s Mental Health Forum for 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Steil and local, state and federal panelists is intended to bring attention to issues surrounding children’s mental health, ending the stigma, learning best practices and understanding COVID-19’s impact on children.
Last year, Steil held a Children’s Mental Health Forum at Case High School in Mount Pleasant, but COVID-19concerns preclude that from happening this year.
Panelists scheduled to join Steil on Thursday include:
Dr. Anita Everett: Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services (SAMHSA), director of the Center for Mental Health Services
Amy Herbst, vice president of mental health at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin
Kevin Baldwin, a concerned parent from Pleasant Prairie
Greg Winkler, deputy director of the Rock County Human Services Department
Kelli Thompson, Wisconsin state public defender
Sonja Robinson, student services coordinator for the School District of Janesville
And a representative from the Mercyhealth hospital system
This is a free event and open to the public. Those interested in attending can RSVP by using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEufu6trzgqHdDVB4cZ4u9-fS9kn_4S-kgQ. After RSVPing, you will receive a confirmation email containing information on how to join the event on Aug. 6. Please note that the event will be limited to the first 75 registrants.
Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions following Steil’s discussion with the panelists.
