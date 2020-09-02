Steil wants community to start healing

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil had a birds’-eye view of President Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday.
And after more than a week of beating a path between Washington (D.C) and Kenosha to do what he could in the wake of the civil unrest that hit the city, Steil left Trump’s visit confident that healing can soon begin.
But there’s much work to be done.
Steil, R-District 1, spoke by telephone Wednesday on a number of topics related to the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 — an incident that set off several days and nights of both peaceful protests and violent outbursts, two shooting deaths and millions of dollars in property damage.
In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Steil said he came to Kenosha to survey the situation and to start the process to get the federal government involved.
“Buildings were still smoldering (when he first visited), and I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of folks in Kenosha about their personal experiences,” he said. “I’ve been back and forth to Kenosha, pretty much nonstop since then.”
As for Trump’s visit, which included a survey of the damage and a community round table at Bradford?
The messages delivered by the president were nothing short of powerful, said Steil, who flew back to Washington on Monday to join Trump on his trip here.
“I think it was great that the president was to be able to be here in person to do a couple things,” he said. “One, to personally thank the men and women of the law enforcement community in Kenosha and the broader region who really were on the front lines working to restore public safety. That was a powerful moment, being with him.
“... I think it was also a great opportunity to begin the process of really healing and uniting the city of Kenosha, and ultimately, getting to work rebuilding Kenosha stronger than ever before.”
During the community round table, Trump announced a funding package that includes $1 million for law enforcement, $4 million for small businesses and $42 million for statewide safety.
That package is just in the beginning stages, Steil said, with many details yet to be worked out. A timeline for when funds may be delivered has yet to be determined.
“We’re going to continue to work to get additional resources, so that not only can we maintain public safety in the days, weeks, months, years ahead, but we can also begin the task of uniting and rebuilding the city stronger than ever before,” he said.
“This is front of mind for the president, which I think is really positive for the city of Kenosha. Now we’re going to get in the weeds and make sure that these resources are delivered as quickly as possible.”
Personally impacted
Steil said he drove into Kenosha last Wednesday morning on 60th Street — which he remembered most for Fourth of July parades from days gone by.
But after he crossed the railroad tracks, the new images right in front of him clearly were much different.
“You see buildings that have been truly destroyed, burned to the ground,” Steil said. “... To think back months before that this is the Fourth of July parade route is an incredibly emotional experience, to realize the destruction and criminal activity that came to Kenosha.”
Steil reinforced what many have said the past several days, that the protests about the shooting that happened during the daylight hours have been far different than what’s occurred once the sun went down.
According to numbers released by Kenosha Police earlier this week, of the 175 people arrested through Sunday, 102 came from outside the city. The arrest numbers included people from 44 different cities.
“We have a strong First Amendment right, and I will fight vigorously to make sure people maintain that First Amendment right,” he said. “There’s a fine line between a First Amendment right and criminal behavior.
“I think there’s more and more evidence that’s surfacing that individuals with criminal intent from outside of the community of Kenosha, came to Kenosha and engaged in criminal behavior.”
Calling for National Guard help has been an issue of debate since the shooting happened.
Steil went public with his criticism of Gov. Tony Evers for not requesting enough help and for reportedly turning down an offer from Trump to send troops here in the immediate aftermath.
Trump has sent out a series of tweets on the issue, but National Guard units are called by the governor and sometimes the legislature, not the president. Troops that came from outside Wisconsin arrived because Evers, who authorized help the day after the shooting, asked for additional aide from other governors and not the president.
Steil said the initial deployment fell well short of what was needed, and added the situation didn’t begin to calm down until additional troops arrived.
Between the Kenosha Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department, there are about 300 available officers, Steil said — in comparison, just the Milwaukee Police Department’s Riot Team has 200 members.
“We needed to make sure we had the resources in Kenosha,” he said. “... Flooding the zone with national resources is often a way to work hand in glove with local law enforcement.”
About 200 federal agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrived Aug. 26 — followed by additional National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama the next day, but those did not come from the federal government.
“When criminal actors know that officials mean business, they’re going to look for somewhere else to go,” Steil said.
Looking ahead
Steil added he’s establishing a coalition of local business, faith and community leaders to set the path to recovery for the city.
“(That’s) really beginning the dialogue of how we’re going to really heal, unite the city and rebuild, and how I can be a part of that,” he said.
And that dialogue will go a long way in getting Kenosha back on its feet and to making real change in the divide between minority groups and law enforcement, Steil said.
Steil said he couldn’t speak to communication locally, but said keeping those lines open overall is a great first step.
“I think it’s absolutely critical that, we as a community, heal and unite,” he said. “(The coalition has) begun a dialogue to say, ‘How do we work together to heal the community and to rebuild?’ Those communications can be happening every day all across the city of Kenosha.
“I’m going to play my role in this. I’m going to be a leader in bringing the community back together. I think there’s a unique opportunity in these very challenging days to unite and really rebuild and come out stronger.
“It’s going to take everyone coming to the table with their ideas so that everybody feels safe in the city of Kenosha. And I mean everyone.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.