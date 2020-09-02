Steil wants community to start healing

“I think it was great that the president was to be able to be here in person to do a couple things,” he said. “One, to personally thank the men and women of the law enforcement community in Kenosha and the broader region who really were on the front lines working to restore public safety. That was a powerful moment, being with him.

“... I think it was also a great opportunity to begin the process of really healing and uniting the city of Kenosha, and ultimately, getting to work rebuilding Kenosha stronger than ever before.”

During the community round table, Trump announced a funding package that includes $1 million for law enforcement, $4 million for small businesses and $42 million for statewide safety.

That package is just in the beginning stages, Steil said, with many details yet to be worked out. A timeline for when funds may be delivered has yet to be determined.

“We’re going to continue to work to get additional resources, so that not only can we maintain public safety in the days, weeks, months, years ahead, but we can also begin the task of uniting and rebuilding the city stronger than ever before,” he said.