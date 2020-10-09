Stella Hotel to host business Recovery Fund fundraiser

The Stella Hotel & Ballroom is hosting a fundraising event Saturday to raise money for the Uptown and Downtown Kenosha Recovery Fund for businesses that have been hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent rioting and unrest in the city.

The event, that was originally scheduled to accommodate 150 people at a cost of $50 per ticket, has been scaled down considerably under Gov. Tony Evers’ administrative order. The mandate limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of a room or building’s capacity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a result, the event that was scheduled for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., is sold out, but Stella sales and events coordinators are working to put together an online raffle and auction package for merchandise and services that are offered by local merchants. #KenoshaStrong merchandise can also be purchased.

Yvette Lamphier, Stella’s director of sales, said contributions can still be made to the Recovery Fund effort.

Contributors can contact the Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. at 262-842-2000, the website stellahotel.com, or the Stella Hotel & Ballroom Facebook page.

The event features the West shore Porch Band and an appearance by livestream journalists, Koerri Elijah and CJ Halliburton from CJTV. Elijah and Halliburton chronicled unrest in the city following the Aug. 23 police officer shooting of Jacob Blake.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.