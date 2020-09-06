 Skip to main content
Stepping up: Help us recognize Kenoshans who helped others
Uptown murals contain uplifting messages, including Bible verses.

 Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder

Help us recognize those who helped others

The past two weeks in Kenosha have been unlike any in our history, and during them Kenoshans of all ages worked tirelessly, helped each other and did anything they could for our community.

We want to recognize the people and organizations that went above and beyond, helping others and the community at large.

Tell us about them by filling out a form at go.kenoshanews.com/Recognition. Include contact information, photo and video.

You also can recognize people or organizations through a Voice of the People. Send it to vop@kenoshanews.com or mail or drop it off with full contact information.

Let’s recognize Kenoshanas who stepped up.

