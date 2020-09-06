Stepping up: Help us recognize Kenoshans who helped others

×
Uptown murals contain uplifting messages, including Bible verses.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Help us recognize those who helped others
The past two weeks in Kenosha have been unlike any in our history, and during them Kenoshans of all ages worked tirelessly, helped each other and did anything they could for our community.
We want to recognize the people and organizations that went above and beyond, helping others and the community at large.
Tell us about them by filling out a form at
go.kenoshanews.com/Recognition. Include contact information, photo and video.
You also can recognize people or organizations through a Voice of the People. Send it to
vop@kenoshanews.com or mail or drop it off with full contact information.
Let’s recognize Kenoshanas who stepped up.
Painting downtown Addie Murray
Addie Murray paints a silhouette at Salon Pure, 5531 Sixth Ave., Thursday morning.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Painting downtown Bill Siel
Alderman Bill Siel was on “primer duty” Thursday morning, helping paint the plywood put up to protect businesses.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Painting downtown Dakini Healing Arts angel
This angel image was painted at Dakini Healing Arts, 5603 Seventh Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Painting downtown, Dakini Healing Arts
A colorful mural at Dakani Healing Arts, 5603 Seventh Ave.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
"We are Equal'
A downtown mural across from Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Painting downtown, heart mura
A heart mural downtown, across from Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Downtown painters needed
This sign gives information at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., about the downtown painting project.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Joyce Murray
Joyce Murray paints flowers at Salon Pure, 5531 Sixth Ave., Thursday morning.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Katie Dylewski-Verberne
Katie Dylewski-Verberne works on her mural outside Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Lisa Bigalke
Lisa Bigalke works on her “peace”-themed painting in downtown Kenosha Thursday.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
Pat Mangi
Pat Mangi, left, supervises her grandsons, Brady, left, and Jacob Pauschert, as they paint a lighthouse mural Thursday morning on Sixth Avenue.
Taylor Matrisch, Cameron Pacheco and Nikki Thomas
Taylor Matrisch, left, Cameron Pacheco and Nikki Thomas paint hearts on the side of the Subway restaurant, 627 56th St.
Elizabeth Snyder photos, Kenosha News
Volunteer center
The volunteer center for the downtown painting project is outside of Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St.
Kenosha News Photo by Elizabeth Snyder
