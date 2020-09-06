Stepping up: Help us recognize Kenoshans who helped others

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Help us recognize those who helped others

The past two weeks in Kenosha have been unlike any in our history, and during them Kenoshans of all ages worked tirelessly, helped each other and did anything they could for our community.

We want to recognize the people and organizations that went above and beyond, helping others and the community at large.

Tell us about them by filling out a form at go.kenoshanews.com/Recognition. Include contact information, photo and video.

You also can recognize people or organizations through a Voice of the People. Send it to vop@kenoshanews.com or mail or drop it off with full contact information.

Let’s recognize Kenoshanas who stepped up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0