Stimulus payments made to the deceased; Steil looks for more oversight to avoid future mistakes

U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., along with eight other members of the House and Senate across party lines, has written a letter to the Trump administration asking for an increase in oversight to stop improper COVID-19 economic relief payments to people who are deceased.

Steil, whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, is also cosponsoring the Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act. The letter cites recent stories of deceased individuals receiving COVID-19 payments, such as the case of one West Allis widow whose payment included money for her deceased husband.

The Stopping Improper Payments to Deceased People Act would increase information sharing between federal agencies, such as including access to Social Security Administration death data to improve oversight to ensure proper payments, a release from Steil's office states. The bill also calls for the Social Security Administration to create a more complete database.

“In addition, we write to encourage your departments to take immediate action to prevent these improper CARES Act payments,” read the letter. “While it is essential that our constituents receive stimulus payments quickly, these improper payments to deceased individuals represent significant government waste and a burden to constituents who mistakenly accept the payments.”