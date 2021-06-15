Stolen car from Georgia lands in Kenosha, woman charged with two felony counts

A rental car that was reported stolen out of Georgia earlier this month was stopped for speeding in the City of Kenosha and landed an Illinois woman in hot water.

Crystal S. Wakefield, who listed her address as Waukegan, Ill., but is now shown by court records to reside in Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of theft and driving or operating a vehicle without owner’s consent.

Wakefield posted a $2,500 cash bond after her initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday. She is due back for a preliminary hearing June 25 at 9 a.m. before Court Commissioner Loren Keating.

If convicted of the theft charge, the defendant faces a maximum fine of $25,000 and 10 years in prison. The second felony carries a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha Police Officer observed a white Jeep speeding on June 12 at 2:26 a.m. in the area of 14th Avenue and 68th Street. By the time the officer caught up to the vehicle, he observed it was in a parking lot, and the registration out of Florida came back as stolen three days earlier.