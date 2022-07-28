Stolen U-Haul flees south across the state line despite spike trap

A stolen U-Haul cube truck fled Pleasant Prairie Police Officers across the state line Thursday morning before being abandoned according to Sgt. Chad Brown.
Brown said Pleasant Prairie officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which didn’t have license plates, for speeding near the 9900 block of 39th Avenue at 12:09 a.m. Friday. It fled southbound, and a spike trap was deployed at 116th Street, puncturing two tires, but the vehicle did not stop.
Officers terminated the chase at the state line, determining the reckless driving was a danger to the public, and notified Illinois law enforcement departments.
The vehicle was eventually located abandoned.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 27, 2022
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Vannessa M. Lees
Vannessa M. Lees, 2000 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kelly A. Spears
Kelly (aka Tamar Ruggles) A. Spears, Rockford, Illinois, retail theft (alter price between $500-$5,000).
Andy Paul Gelmi Jr.
Andy Paul Gelmi Jr., 1300 block of Raymond Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob S. Krueger
Jacob S. Krueger, 5000 block of Kingdom Court, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense).
Angel V. Zuniga
Angel V. Zuniga, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon T. Bowers
Brandon T. Bowers, 1900 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).