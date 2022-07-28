 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stolen U-Haul flees south despite spike trap

A stolen U-Haul cube truck fled Pleasant Prairie Police Officers across the state line Thursday morning before being abandoned according to Sgt. Chad Brown.

Brown said Pleasant Prairie officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which didn’t have license plates, for speeding near the 9900 block of 39th Avenue at 12:09 a.m. Friday. It fled southbound, and a spike trap was deployed at 116th Street, puncturing two tires, but the vehicle did not stop.

Officers terminated the chase at the state line, determining the reckless driving was a danger to the public, and notified Illinois law enforcement departments.

The vehicle was eventually located abandoned.

