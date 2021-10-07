Stolen vehicle, crash leads to slew of charges against Pleasant Prairie man

A stolen vehicle that led to a chase and eventually a crash that injured two passengers has landed a Village of Pleasant Prairie man a slew of criminal charges.

Anthony A. Massie, 55, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

Massie is charged with felony counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee an officer, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

The defendant also is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

Court records also show that Massie faces two felony counts of failing to update his information with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Massie was convicted in 2010 of sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault and is a lifetime registrant.

Massie is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a jury status hearing Oct. 20 in both cases.

If convicted of the most recent felony charges, Massie faces a total possible fine of $140,000 and 46 years, three months in prison. Massie also is charged as a repeat-offender on all nine counts.