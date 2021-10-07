Stolen vehicle, crash leads to slew of charges against Pleasant Prairie man

A stolen vehicle that led to a chase and eventually a crash that injured two passengers has landed a Village of Pleasant Prairie man a slew of criminal charges.
Anthony A. Massie, 55, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
Massie is charged with felony counts of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee an officer, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
The defendant also is charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Court records also show that Massie faces two felony counts of failing to update his information with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry. Massie was convicted in 2010 of sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault and is a lifetime registrant.
Massie is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a jury status hearing Oct. 20 in both cases.
If convicted of the most recent felony charges, Massie faces a total possible fine of $140,000 and 46 years, three months in prison. Massie also is charged as a repeat-offender on all nine counts.
According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie Police Officer on patrol at 2:21 a.m. May 12 observed a Toyota Sedan reported stolen out of Chicago pass his location.
When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly fled and eventually reached speeds of more than 70 mph on 39th Avenue. When the driver, later identified as Massie, attempted to make a right turn east on 55th Street, he missed the turn and struck a residence, which caused “moderate damage,” according to the complaint.
Massie reportedly exited the driver’s seat and fled north through the front yards of residences, but he was taken into custody by Kenosha police officers two houses away.
Two passengers inside the vehicle both were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. One of the passengers suffered a broken wrist, the complaint states. The extent of injuries to the other passenger were unknown. Police stated the second passenger complained of leg pain and had an open cut above his right eye.
Police reportedly found a broken glass pipe with “noticeable” drug residue in Massie’s pocket. The complaint also states that Massie was “extremely uncooperative with jail staff and physically resisted correctional officers while in the holding cell.”