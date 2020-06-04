Stop the music: Summerfest called off in Milwaukee

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There will be no Summerfest in Milwaukee in 2020.

The Milwaukee World Festival, which rescheduled the major summer event to September, announced today that it will not be held because of the pandemic.

Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, said the board pursued options but canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

The festival runs 10 days in the summer. However, the board had moved it to three weekends in September.

"Given the information available today, and the uncertainty surrounding very large gatherings, we cannot in good conscience proceed with the festival this year," Smiley said.

The new $53 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater was scheduled to open June 24 and ready to host 20 major performers during and after Summerfest, Smiley said.

This is the first time the festival has been canceled in its 53-year history.