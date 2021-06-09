'Stop the Violence' event organized by Ald. Shayna Griffin scheduled for Saturday in Columbus Park

Seventh District Alderman Shayna Griffin will hold a community event in Columbus Park on Saturday that calls for an end to violence.

The “Stop the Violence” celebration, set to run from noon to 5 p.m., will include representatives from community outreach and support groups, musical and poetry performances and games and raffles for families.

Griffin said she got the inspiration for the event after she was elected to the City Council and “became aware of the issues in the city.” During a conversation with a friend, she decided she wanted to create an event that would provide information for community resources and point people to outreach services.

Griffin said the goal of the event is to be “fun for families and kids, but trying to get resources to people who need it.”

Guests planned

Planned guests for the event include Kenny Harper, a tax preparer and principal owner of Harper Tax & Financial Literacy Group in Kenosha. He is also an avid proponent for teaching communities about finances, Griffin explained. Harper said he'll be at the event to educate the community on the importance of financial literacy.

