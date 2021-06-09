'Stop the Violence' event organized by Ald. Shayna Griffin scheduled for Saturday in Columbus Park

Seventh District Alderman Shayna Griffin will hold a community event in Columbus Park on Saturday that calls for an end to violence.
The “Stop the Violence” celebration, set to run from noon to 5 p.m., will include representatives from community outreach and support groups, musical and poetry performances and games and raffles for families.
Griffin said she got the inspiration for the event after she was elected to the City Council and “became aware of the issues in the city.” During a conversation with a friend, she decided she wanted to create an event that would provide information for community resources and point people to outreach services.
Griffin said the goal of the event is to be “fun for families and kids, but trying to get resources to people who need it.”
Guests planned
Planned guests for the event include Kenny Harper, a tax preparer and principal owner of Harper Tax & Financial Literacy Group in Kenosha. He is also an avid proponent for teaching communities about finances, Griffin explained. Harper said he'll be at the event to educate the community on the importance of financial literacy.
“If you create an environment with opportunity, violence will cease,” Harper said.
Women and Children Horizons, a Kenosha-based advocacy and support center for victims of sexual and domestic abuse, will also have representatives at the event to talk about their services and how they’ve been impacted by COVID-19.
'Poetry in the Park'
Another community event, “Poetry in the Park”, will be held Friday, June 18, from 2 to p.m. at Lincoln Park. Hosted by We Got Us Outreach as part of weekend Juneteenth celebrations, the event will feature live poetry and music, focusing on local Black artists.
Nyairy Daniels, a photographer and organizer with We Got Us Outreach, said she envisioned the celebration after noticing the lack of art-focused events in Kenosha, and she recalled the benefits she and others gained from such events last year.
Daniels said the event celebrates Juneteenth through art.
“Art gives us a chance to come together as a community and share our talents," she said.
Beyond celebrating Juneteenth, Daniels hopes the event will create a space for Black creatives in Kenosha, as well as a chance to network and meet other artists.