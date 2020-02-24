Storm could bring snow, more damage to shoreline

A low-pressure system forming in the Central Plains could deliver several inches of snow — arriving Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning — with higher accumulation expected near the Wisconsin-Illinois border, according to the National Weather Service.

Other models predict little snow, if any.

“Right now, it’s really tricky to say,” said Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There’s a sign of a southern shift with the system, which would bring lower snow amounts than previously forecast. This is where 10 miles could make a huge difference. Kenosha and Racine is right on that edge.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch through Wednesday afternoon along with a small craft advisory and gale watch.

More shoreline damage?

While snow accumulation remains unpredictable, northeast winds gusting up to 35 mph will almost certainly generate large waves and local shoreline damage.

In advance of the storm, city of Kenosha Parks Superintendent Jeff Warnock said an open-air shelter was removed and numerous trash cans have been relocated at Southport Park.