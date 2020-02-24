Storm could bring snow, more damage to shoreline

A low-pressure system forming in the Central Plains could deliver several inches of snow — arriving Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning — with higher accumulation expected near the Wisconsin-Illinois border, according to the National Weather Service.
Other models predict little snow, if any.
“Right now, it’s really tricky to say,” said Rebecca Hansen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There’s a sign of a southern shift with the system, which would bring lower snow amounts than previously forecast. This is where 10 miles could make a huge difference. Kenosha and Racine is right on that edge.”
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch through Wednesday afternoon along with a small craft advisory and gale watch.
More shoreline damage?
While snow accumulation remains unpredictable, northeast winds gusting up to 35 mph will almost certainly generate large waves and local shoreline damage.
In advance of the storm, city of Kenosha Parks Superintendent Jeff Warnock said an open-air shelter was removed and numerous trash cans have been relocated at Southport Park.
Several life ring kiosks on the North Pier were removed after a kiosk located on the south side of the harbor snapped in half from flooding during last month’s storm.
Last week’s single-digit temperatures created ice along the shoreline, building a natural barrier between the lake and shoreline, according to Warnock.
“The ice mitigates the height of the waves,” Warnock said. “It helps a little bit.”
Shoring up the shore
City officials recently announced a $5 million reconstruction project at Southport Park to address a failing revetment wall. The city is nearing completion of an $8 million lakefront infrastructure project in Kennedy Park.
Gov. Tony Evers submitted a request for a federal disaster declaration for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee to repair about $10 million in damages to public infrastructure along the Lake Michigan shoreline from the Jan. 11 storm.
A combination of high Lake Michigan water levels and 55 mph wind gusts proved to be a recipe for disaster that day as massive waves attacked the area’s eroding shoreline, flooding residential streets, tearing up city walkways and running roughshod through a Pleasant Prairie home.
A walking path and grass terrace at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., was also damaged.
“These storms are definitely a concern with the high Lake Michigan water levels,” Hansen said. “It doesn’t look like those levels are going to drop anytime soon.”
