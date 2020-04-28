Stormwater project moves ahead in Pleasant Prairie

And a theme among many who spoke surrounded the uncertain economy that has screeched to a halt because of COVID-19.

“We’re all laid off from COVID-19,” said Jean Ross of 107th Avenue. “We don’t have any money to come up with. This is ridiculous. This should have been done years ago before you built all these houses. This was an original house in the subdivision. It’s not our fault.”

Mike Wilbourn of 104th Avenue said he walked the neighborhood last weekend and through an informal survey determined that most residents were against the proposal.

Wilbourn said he felt like the project was being pushed through too quickly without further discussion.

“Why was this discussion started in 2018?” he asked. “There’s been no comments, no discussions. We’re just seeing this from the village at this point at time. ... If this gets voted on tonight, it’s being rammed into people’s throats.”

Wilbourn added that a proposed development of 300 apartments, senior housing and businesses south of Highway 50 near 104th Avenue can be pinpointed as a problem area for the drainage issues.