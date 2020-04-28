Stormwater project moves ahead in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Most seemed to agree Monday night that a plan to solve storm water issues in the Chateau Eau Plaines Subdivision is needed.
How the village gets to the finish line, however, was certainly up for debate.
Following a nearly four-hour virtual public hearing that had 79 residents in attendance online, the Village Board unanimously approved a final resolution for the construction of public improvements at a total cost of nearly $3 million.
Trustee Mike Pollocoff, who made the motion, amended the original resolution to push the timetable for payment out by a year.
The individual bills to each of the affected homeowners will go out in August and September of 2022, with the full amount of the assessment payable by Oct. 21, 2022, and an installation plan that covers 10 years of equal payments beginning Jan. 31, 2023.
Included in the amended motion was a stipulation that the interest rate for repayment, which originally had been set at 9%, be no more than 2% higher than what the village would get to secure financing.
The average assessment for the project is $4,347, with a high assessment of $9,330.34 and a low of $688.53.
Pollocoff said he understood the financial burden — especially given the current state of the economy because of the pandemic — but he also recognized the importance of fixing the problem.
“The troublesome thing is the financial environment that the world is in right now,” he said. “... (Moving the payments out a year), we’ll know better by then what the economy is going to be doing. It gives everybody a little breathing room to get ready to take care of this.”
A problem for years
The subdivision dates to the 1970s, and the storm water plan clearly needs an upgrade, Pollocoff said.
“This has been a difficult problem from the very beginning,” he said. “I think the problem that has manifested now is the corrugated metal pipe that’s failed just kind of represents that this development back in the day was done on the cheap.
“There wasn’t a grading plan that was engineered. If you look back at maps back into the (1930s), you can see where the wet spots were then, and they’re still there now.”
Village Board President John Steinbrink said planning for the subdivision dates to when Pleasant Prairie was a town, and it was handled by Kenosha County and the developer.
And something needs to be done to fix the situation, he added.
“We’ve seen this (issue) come up over and over,” Steinbrink said. “I’ve seen 79th Street look like it’s a flood area out of New Orleans with the furniture and discarded mattresses lying on the side of the road.
“It’s not going away. It’s not going to get better without us taking the appropriate action to make this project work.”
Steinbrink also dismissed the notion the board was “conspiring” against the village residents.
And even with the current state of the economy, that situation hopefully is just a temporary one, he said.
“I know it’s a hard time right now for a lot of people,” Steinbrink said. “There’s a lot of questions in the air of what’s going to happen. We know it’s going to get better, science is going to do its part and things are going to get back to normal, hopefully soon.
“... There is no conspiracy here. This is just a board doing its job and taking care of a problem that’s been there for many, many years. It’s not going away unless we address it.”
Plan broken down
According to information provided to residents about the construction plan, the key points include:
A 60x38 elliptical diameter storm sewer and catch basins will be installed along 79th Street from 115th Street the existing duel cross culverts just east of 112th Avenue.
The rear yard storm culvert between 112th and 115th Avenue will be abandoned, and a 12-inch PVC pipe will be placed within the existing metal culvert.
A 24-inch diameter storm sewer and catch basins will be installed along 79th Street from the duel cross culverts just east of 112th Avenue to 105th Street.
18-, 15- and 12-inch diameter storm sewers will be installed along 107th Avenue between 79th and 82nd streets.
Sump pump laterals will be installed for homes fronting the storm sewer.
Roadside drainage swales will be regraded in select areas, along with culvert replacements.
“I think the engineering on this is good,” Pollocoff said. “It will work. I really believe it will work.”
In addition, the south half of 107th street between 82nd and 79th streets will be reconstructed. The roadway will be shifted west within the existing right-of-way to provide drainage ditches on both sides.
This part of the project is being paid for through the village’s annual street paving program.
Village Engineer Matt Fineour said that any driveways damaged because of construction would be returned to their original state by the village.
Residents react
The hearing wasn’t without a few fireworks from the many residents who voiced their concerns about the project and its cost.
And a theme among many who spoke surrounded the uncertain economy that has screeched to a halt because of COVID-19.
“We’re all laid off from COVID-19,” said Jean Ross of 107th Avenue. “We don’t have any money to come up with. This is ridiculous. This should have been done years ago before you built all these houses. This was an original house in the subdivision. It’s not our fault.”
Mike Wilbourn of 104th Avenue said he walked the neighborhood last weekend and through an informal survey determined that most residents were against the proposal.
Wilbourn said he felt like the project was being pushed through too quickly without further discussion.
“Why was this discussion started in 2018?” he asked. “There’s been no comments, no discussions. We’re just seeing this from the village at this point at time. ... If this gets voted on tonight, it’s being rammed into people’s throats.”
Wilbourn added that a proposed development of 300 apartments, senior housing and businesses south of Highway 50 near 104th Avenue can be pinpointed as a problem area for the drainage issues.
“When we looked at the pictures, it was showing the flow coming off this new development,” he said. “It is flowing into this area. I have very little doubt that if something was discussed in 2018, you want tax revenue from that chunk of land over there, and you’re sticking it to the people who have been here for 40 years.
“There’s retired folks in this area that this is going to have a very negative impact (on). ... I don’t think you all are being reasonable bringing this to us the way you have done it.”
Not everybody who voiced an opinion was against the project.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel read several written statements into the record that were provided prior to the hearing.
Greg and Julie Scheppler of 107th Avenue, who have lived at their residence for 28 years, said they’ve had two significant costs to their insurance company because of a pair of 100-year floods and would rather adjust their own budget to pay their share of this project.
“We are concerned with alerting the insurance company due to the fear of being canceled, so we were forced several times to personally clean out our basement and discard carpeting and personal belongings after heavy rains caused the ditches to overflow,” they wrote.
“... This special assessment to us will be the least (costly) option to us for the long run. We hope the Village Board has the courage to move forward.”
