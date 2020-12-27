STORY OF THE YEAR NO. 4: 2020 ELECTION

The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led to spring and presidential elections in 2020 like none other in Kenosha County’s history.

The presidential election, including campaign stops and the massive use of absentee balloting, as well as the pandemic’s impact on the spring and November voting, rank No. 4 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.

An unprecedented number of people voted absentee or in early in-person voting this year.

Statewide, more than 1.9 million Wisconsinites voted through absentee ballots — sending ballots by mail, dropping them in drop boxes or voting early in-person.

In the city of Kenosha, nearly twice as many people voted absentee, with nearly 30,000 absentee ballots cast compared to about 15,900 people voting in person at the polls on Election Day.

Campaign visits

Unlike in most past presidential races, the candidates included Kenosha in local stops during the campaign.