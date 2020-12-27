STORY OF THE YEAR NO. 4: 2020 ELECTION

The coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led to spring and presidential elections in 2020 like none other in Kenosha County’s history.
The presidential election, including campaign stops and the massive use of absentee balloting, as well as the pandemic’s impact on the spring and November voting, rank No. 4 in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue of the Kenosha News.
An unprecedented number of people voted absentee or in early in-person voting this year.
Statewide, more than 1.9 million Wisconsinites voted through absentee ballots — sending ballots by mail, dropping them in drop boxes or voting early in-person.
In the city of Kenosha, nearly twice as many people voted absentee, with nearly 30,000 absentee ballots cast compared to about 15,900 people voting in person at the polls on Election Day.
Campaign visits
Unlike in most past presidential races, the candidates included Kenosha in local stops during the campaign.
Both President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited Kenosha after the civil unrest the followed the shooting of a Black man by a Kenosha police officer in August. Trump toured the aftermath of damage in the Uptown district.
Biden met with the family of Jacob Blake and held a listening session at Uptown’s Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St..with law enforcement and fire department members from Racine and Kenosha, politicians, clergy and community members from the Uptown neighborhood.
Trump also visited a large rally of thousands of supporters at the Kenosha Regional Airport the Monday evening before the election to encourage supporters to get out and vote. Kenosha was Trump’s second-to-last stop on a last-minute push in his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally.” Many waited for Trump for four hours, as temperatures plummeted into the upper 30s, with a biting wind and swirling fog above them.
Throughout the campaign, several protests, county-protests and rallies were held by supporters of each candidate.
Both candidates received support at the polls from Kenosha County electors.
In the city of Kenosha, Election Day voters favored Donald Trump over Joe Biden by a margin of 59 percent to 41 percent. Among absentee voters from the city, Biden won 66 percent to 34 percent, leading to an overall win for Biden among city voters.
Overall, however, Trump won nearly 51% of the vote in the county, with 44,972 votes. Biden had 42,191 votes in the county.
About 70% of voting-age residents in the county cast ballots in the election.
The race to take Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes was so tight it wasn’t called on Election Day.
Biden was eventually declared the winner in Wisconsin and, after a recount of Dane and Milwaukee counties requested by the Trump campaign, ended up the victor by just 20,682 votes, or 0.63 percent of the total votes cast.
Pandemic impacts spring voting
In the spring election held in April, rising concerns about COVID-19 led to polling place changes, with plexiglass barriers, social distancing and masks. Absentee voters in Kenosha County far outnumbered those who went to the polls.
Turnout for the election was 39% of registered voters, compared to 59% in the spring 2016 presidential primary. There were 10,265 in-person voters in the county, with almost half that number in the City of Kenosha.
At polling places around the county, members of the Wisconsin National Guard filled in to help cover vacancies. Police officers were on hand giving reminders about social distancing, urging people in line to keep six feet apart.
In the presidential primary, Kenosha County voters backed Biden over Bernie Sanders, 13,533 to 6,897. Trump won the Republican primary locally with 13,730 votes.
Voters also selected preferences in city, county, school and other elections.