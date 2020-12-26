STORY OF THE YEAR NO. 5: Uptown area struggles through fire, destruction in 2020

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Less than two weeks later, the area again was in the spotlight, this time in the aftermath of the Blake shooting that left many businesses damaged at the very least and completely destroyed at the worst.

Estimates in the fall reached $50 million in damages to the area, which was visited by President Donald Trump on an election tour stop he made in the fall.

On Nov. 19, the Kenosha Plan Commission gave an overwhelmingly favorable response to the “Uptown Lofts” plan for the Uptown area. The $18 million project, being developed by Dane County-based Gorman and Company, centers on a mixed-use retail and residential complex.

Two buildings are proposed, one on 22nd Avenue and the other on 23rd Avenue. The 22nd Avenue building will include four stories with 76 residential units on floors two through four and 16,624-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor.

The proposed building on 23rd Avenue will consist of three stories with 28 residential units on floors two and three with 8,223-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian in November said the proposal accomplishes two significant objectives.