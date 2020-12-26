STORY OF THE YEAR NO. 5: Uptown area struggles through fire, destruction in 2020

The latter part of 2020 was not especially kind to the Uptown area.
And it’s going to take quite some time for the rebuild of all the destruction that took place to take hold.
A historic building in Uptown was the focal point of a massive structure fire Aug. 12 that displaced several businesses and apartment tenants.
But as it turned out, that was just the beginning — in the aftermath of the Jacob Blake shooting Aug. 23, rioters severely damaged and outright destroyed a number of businesses in that same area.
Perhaps a piece of better news came out of the City of Kenosha in November when it announced plans for an $18 million project known as “Uptown Lofts” as part of a revitalization effort in both Uptown and Downtown.
The destruction of Uptown and the plan to rebuild it landed the topic as the No. 5 story in this year’s countdown of the Top 10 local news stories of 2020. Stories descending to the No. 1 story of the year will run through the Dec. 31 issue.
Early-morning fire
The fire in mid-August that drew nine departments from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois in response, was called in just before 8 a.m. and originated at the Music Outlet, 6217 22nd Ave.
Kenosha Fire Chief Charles Leipzig said at the time it was believed a person inside the record store was burning incense and attempted to extinguish the fire alone, but was unsuccessful.
Less than two weeks later, the area again was in the spotlight, this time in the aftermath of the Blake shooting that left many businesses damaged at the very least and completely destroyed at the worst.
Estimates in the fall reached $50 million in damages to the area, which was visited by President Donald Trump on an election tour stop he made in the fall.
On Nov. 19, the Kenosha Plan Commission gave an overwhelmingly favorable response to the “Uptown Lofts” plan for the Uptown area. The $18 million project, being developed by Dane County-based Gorman and Company, centers on a mixed-use retail and residential complex.
Two buildings are proposed, one on 22nd Avenue and the other on 23rd Avenue. The 22nd Avenue building will include four stories with 76 residential units on floors two through four and 16,624-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor.
The proposed building on 23rd Avenue will consist of three stories with 28 residential units on floors two and three with 8,223-square-feet of retail space on the ground floor.
Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian in November said the proposal accomplishes two significant objectives.
“It creates retail space on the first floor that is affordable,” he said. “That was one of the big issues we’ve been working with Gorman on. That is one of the pieces that I think is so very important. It’s an attempt to make sure that the businesses that were impacted have an opportunity to get back into business in those locations. For us, that was very important.
“The second piece is housing. We wanted to make sure that we had mixed-income housing. Gorman is making application with (Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and there will be, basically, units that are based off income. There will be a mixture of incomes in the facility, and that also, from our perspective, was very important.”
The Uptown project was announced in the same year by the city with the “Downtown Vision,” which is an eight-block redevelopment plan. The $400 million project will include two 11-story towers, known as the “Brindisi Towers,” that will feature luxury apartments and condominiums with restaurant and retail space on the ground floor.
In addition, plans call for a new entertainment and performing arts center with a 1,200-seat main theater, a smaller 300-seat community theater and a gallery that will be operated by the Kenosha Public Museum.
Kenosha City Hall also would be relocated as part of the overall project.