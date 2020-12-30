"Straight to Cath" program uses paramedics' skills to get patients directly into surgery

“This isn’t something out of their skill set. This isn’t something they had to have new training to do,” Rosenberg said of the paramedics. “They all had the skills.”

EKG tests

For years, when KFD rescue workers were called for reports of chest pain, paramedics did an EKG test on the patient in the ambulance, sending the results of the EKG to the hospital. Paramedics like William Swanson and Andy Belsky, who took part in a drill for the program last week, were already trained to read the EKG results. They know how to recognize the type of heart rhythm that shows a heart attack.

In the past, paramedics would have called into the emergency room to let staff know the patient was on the way, transmitting the EKG to the hospital for staff at the emergency room. Once at the emergency room, Rosenberg said, the ER doctors and staff would likely run the same tests paramedics had already done on the ambulance, then alert the cath lab team that a patient would be heading their way.

Now, Rosenberg said, when a paramedic recognizes on the EKG a heart attack that requires catheterization, the paramedics themselves call the cath lab team — sending the EKG results to the cardiologists’ phones — and deliver the patient directly to the cath lab.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}