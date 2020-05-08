Strawberry Fields apartment proposal in Kenosha advances

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the district within Strawberry Fields, said he is in favor of moving forward with the proposal.

“I don’t have any problems,” Ruffalo said. “I think they’re going out of their way to have a first-rate operation here. I’m happy with it.”

The Plan Commission’s recommendations will go before the City Council for further deliberation and final action.

Strawberry Fields was not the only multi-family housing development under review at Thursday’s Plan Commission meeting.

Panelists also had a preliminary glimpse of a proposed 96-unit condominium project that is being dubbed North Trails. It has been proposed on a 13.71-acre plot of land west of 22nd Avenue and north of 21st Street.

Douglas Kent Development is the firm behind the proposal, set on vacant land the city annexed from the Town of Somers several years ago.

Douglas Stanich, president of Douglas Kent Development, said the company’s preliminary proposal includes 13 separate buildings, each with eight condominiums.