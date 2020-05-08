Strawberry Fields apartment proposal in Kenosha advances

After months of review, an upscale 798-unit apartment development proposed near the current Thompson Strawberry Farm has received a favorable review from a Kenosha panel.
The city Plan Commission gave its blessing to Strawberry Fields Apartments, 13620 75th St., issuing recommendations to three technical documents: an amendment to the city’s 2035 land-use plan and a pair of zoning-related ordinances that would change the land designation from agricultural to multi-family housing.
Cardinal Capital Management, the developer behind Strawberry Fields, has been amending its plans for the project since an initial proposal went before commissioners in December.
When project representatives went before commissioners a month ago, a number of changes were presented — most notably, a reduction from the initial 914-unit apartment proposal. The layout also has been changed with a mix of different building styles.
In a memo to commissioners, City Planner Matt Werderitch said a few changes were incorporated into the revised sets of plans that went back under the microscope at Thursday’s meetings.
“Based on feedback (at last month’s meeting), the applicant has revised the plans to address the location of the sport courts and included a walking path through the wooded areas, adjacent to 72nd Street,” Werderitch said.
Ald. Dominic Ruffalo, who represents the district within Strawberry Fields, said he is in favor of moving forward with the proposal.
“I don’t have any problems,” Ruffalo said. “I think they’re going out of their way to have a first-rate operation here. I’m happy with it.”
The Plan Commission’s recommendations will go before the City Council for further deliberation and final action.
Strawberry Fields was not the only multi-family housing development under review at Thursday’s Plan Commission meeting.
Panelists also had a preliminary glimpse of a proposed 96-unit condominium project that is being dubbed North Trails. It has been proposed on a 13.71-acre plot of land west of 22nd Avenue and north of 21st Street.
Douglas Kent Development is the firm behind the proposal, set on vacant land the city annexed from the Town of Somers several years ago.
Douglas Stanich, president of Douglas Kent Development, said the company’s preliminary proposal includes 13 separate buildings, each with eight condominiums.
“The units would be approximately 1,300 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms, with a 22-by-22-foot attached two-car garage,” Stanich said. “Our goal is to give our community a product that is based on current cost, an affordable range of $200,000 to $225,000.”
Ald. Holly Kangas, whose 4th District encompasses the proposed site, expressed several concerns, including the developer’s request to designate roads within the development as public.
“That is not something I could not or would not support,” Kangas said, prefacing her remarks by stating honoring such a request would set a precedent for other future developments in the city.
After perusing the preliminary renderings associated with the project, Kangas described them as “blah.”
“I would expect much different buildings when (the developers) come back for a conditional-use permit,” Kangas said.
In response, Stanich said his company intends to flesh out details in the next step of the review process with city officials.
“This is not something that’s going to be ordinary,” Stanich said.
