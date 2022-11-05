StreamStudios, music and podcast production studio, opens in Kenosha Saturday

A locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio officially opened Saturday afternoon with a bang.

StreamStudios, 4211 43rd St., held a community grand opening celebration with live entertainment and food. The event also highlighted StreamStudios’ state-of-the-art digital recording studio.

Co-owner Joshua Stephany said it was a first-of-its-kind recording and production space for southeast Wisconsin, offering music production and recording, mixing, mastering, voiceover work and more.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Stephany said. “We wanted to create a place where people could come and do a little bit of everything. We have a photography studio, we have a podcast studio and we have the studio itself and the demo booth. People can rent time, come in and write songs with us. We do everything from production to voiceover work to literally anything audio or video-related.”

Stephany, 33, and co-founder Lucas Webb, 33, have 30 years of combined music experience from hip-hop and rock to classical and musical theater. Both are Racine natives and lifelong friends.

“It’s the best, truly the best,” Webb said. “We’ve been doing it out of our homes for so long but now we can come to our place where everything is set up the way it’s supposed to be set-up.”

The duo also create DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act)-free playlists of music for digital video streamers on Twitch and YouTube that creators can use free of charge without fear of their content becoming demonetized.

More information can be found online or by following them on Spotify. To book an appointment or tour, contact 262-748-1033 or team@streamstudiosmusic.com.