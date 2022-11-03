StreamStudios, new Downtown Kenosha music and podcast production studio, to hold grand opening Saturday

StreamStudios, 4211 43rd St., a locally owned and operated music production and podcast studio, will host its grand opening Saturday starting at noon.

The community-focused event, which ends at 2 p.m., will feature local, live entertainment, prizes and food from Ruffolo’s catering. It will also showcase StreamStudios’ state-of-the-art digital recording studio.

Community members are welcome to test drive the new technology and instruments, including touch screen recording console, microphones, guitars and more.

Co-owner Joshua Stephany said it was a first-of-its-kind recording and production space for Southeast Wisconsin, offering music production and recording, mixing, mastering, voiceover work and more.

“We are so excited to launch,” Stephany said. “We want this to not just be a place for people to come and record, but a free, safe space to share musical ideas, and to learn and grow as a community. We really believe this is the start of something different.”

Stephany and co-founder Lucas Webb have 30 years of music experience from hip-hop and rock to classical and musical theater. Both are area natives. They hope to begin an internship program and offer free workshops for local high schools and tech colleges to offer opportunities that weren’t available when they grew up.

“I wish there were opportunities to learn from professionals when I was a kid, as these aren’t subjects that are taught in local schools,” Webb said. “By joining together as a community, we can provide programs and opportunities to young people who are really interested in music production and other facets of the production world.”

More information can be found online by following @StreamStudiosMusic. To book an appointment or tour, contact 262-748-1033 or team@streamstudiosmusic.com.