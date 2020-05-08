Strong Family Award recognizes nurturing parents

Two local families were the recipients of this year’s Strong Family Awards, presented by the Kenosha County Turn the Town Blue Committee each April in recognition of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
The 2020 honorees are Rachael Comstock and Megan Mercer and their respective families.
Because this year’s award event was canceled due to the COVID-19 emergency, the 2020 awards were announced via Facebook Live stream from the Prevention Services Network Family Resource Center within the Kenosha County Job Center.
Presenter Alison Haas, protective factors project coordinator with the resource center, said the award honors local families that demonstrate the qualities of the five protective factors at the heart of the Strengthening Families Approach:
Parent resiliency;
Knowledge of parenting and child development;
Social and emotional competence of children;
Social connections;
Concrete support in times of need.
Comstock and her family were nominated by Maria Saenz-Estevez, a service doordinator in the PSN Family Resource Center.
In her nominating statement, Saenz-Estevez wrote that Comstock came to PSN seeking support for herself and her five children at a time when they were homeless.
“During their time of homelessness, Rachael showed determination to gain stability for her family,” Saenz-Estevez wrote.
Saenz-Estevez said Comstrock serves as a great role model for her children, emphasizing that through the challenge they face in life, Rachael “kept her children as her main priority, all while maintaining focus, consistency, nurturing and patience.”
Mercer, a single parent of two children, was nominated by Jackie Tenuta, another service coordinator at the center.
“Megan is a strong, resilient parent who always does her best to ensure her children are safe,” Tenuta wrote. “She is flexible when situations don’t go as planned and makes the best of it.”
Mercer, Tenuta noted, “attends meetings at her children’s school, communicates with school staff to make certain her children are meeting their educational requirements and follows through with that at home.”
“Megan encourages her children to be problem solvers and use their voices to express their emotions and feelings whenever they need,” Tenuta wrote.
While the April Turn the Town Blue events were canceled and many government and nonprofit organization offices are closed due to the COVID-19 emergency, child abuse and neglect prevention services remain available through the Kenosha County Division of Children and Family Services and other agencies.
The Prevention Services Network — a collaboration dedicated to strengthening families and helping to prevent abuse and neglect — is still taking referrals to work with families on a voluntary basis and offering virtual parenting classes. For more information, call 262-697-4651.
Reports of child abuse and neglect may be made to the Division of Children and Family Services at 262-605-6582 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, and to the Kenosha County Crisis hotline at 262-657-7188 after hours and on weekends and holidays.
