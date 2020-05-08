Strong Family Award recognizes nurturing parents

“During their time of homelessness, Rachael showed determination to gain stability for her family,” Saenz-Estevez wrote.

Saenz-Estevez said Comstrock serves as a great role model for her children, emphasizing that through the challenge they face in life, Rachael “kept her children as her main priority, all while maintaining focus, consistency, nurturing and patience.”

Mercer, a single parent of two children, was nominated by Jackie Tenuta, another service coordinator at the center.

“Megan is a strong, resilient parent who always does her best to ensure her children are safe,” Tenuta wrote. “She is flexible when situations don’t go as planned and makes the best of it.”

Mercer, Tenuta noted, “attends meetings at her children’s school, communicates with school staff to make certain her children are meeting their educational requirements and follows through with that at home.”

“Megan encourages her children to be problem solvers and use their voices to express their emotions and feelings whenever they need,” Tenuta wrote.