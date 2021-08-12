Strong storms bypass area, Kenosha City Hall expected to re-open Thursday following daylong outage

Kenosha County experienced a calmer night Wednesday following thunderstorms and high winds that caused widespread power outages to thousands of households and businesses a day earlier.

As of about 1 a.m. Thursday, about 3,280 customers in Kenosha County were still without power, including 3,000 in the City of Kenosha, according We Energies’ online interactive outage map. In Pleasant Prairie, 233 customers were also without electricity.

Just west of Sheridan Road, north of 60th Street, a specialized utility crew continued to work to restore power following damage caused by a tree. A work crew was initially dispatched before 7 p.m. Wednesday and full restoration of power was not immediately known. About 445 customers in that area were still without power.

“Our crews are still continuing to work around the clock. We’re making good progress,” said Alison Trouy, We Energies’ spokesperson. “But, we know this will be a multi-day event for some of our customers.”

